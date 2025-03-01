Screen Time - March 2025

HQ

It's that time of the month again when we settle in and prepare to tell you about all the amazing movies and television series coming to cinemas and streaming services for the weeks ahead. March 2025 is set to be a strong and packed month filled with a broad collection of differing projects worth keeping an eye out for, so with that being the case, let's dive into a new episode of Screen Time.

But before we get started, a quick reminder: we've based our selections on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate information and listings.

Daredevil: Born Again [Disney+] - March 5

The latest Marvel Television effort sees Charlie Cox back in the driver's seat as the vigilante Daredevil, who this time is faced with a problem like never before. Based on the comic series that revolved around Kingpin destroying Daredevil's life after discovering his real identity, this live-action show will also bring several of the Netflix Marvel characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Jon Bernthal's The Punisher.

One of Them Days - March 7

Keke Palmer and Sza headline this comedy flick that is about two best friends who find themselves going to extremes to make ends meet after one of their boyfriend's blew their rent money. Set in Los Angeles, this is a comedy film like we don't see arriving in cinemas all too often these days, as it involves hilarious jokes and dialogue, crazy incidents and accidents, and larger than life characters.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 [Netflix] - March 7

There's probably not a whole lot more that needs to be said about this show at this point, especially considering it's into its seventh season. This next batch of episodes looks into the 2024 season of Formula 1 and unravels some of the biggest and most exciting storylines, including Lewis Hamilton's final season with Mercedes-AMG, McLaren's surge to claim the Constructors' Championship, and the unsettle that plagued Red Bull too.

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4 [Max/Sky] - March 10

After three seasons of hilarious and timeless comedy television, the era of The Righteous Gemstones is coming to an end. The fourth and final season will be looking to tie up the storylines of the hugely popular and rich televangelist family, which will no doubt include daft hijinks along the way led by Jesse, Judith, Kelvin, Eli, Baby Billy, and the rest of the dysfunctional extended family.

The Wheel of Time: Season 3 [Prime Video] - March 13

Prime Video's fantasy series is set to continue this month and with it see Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred once again faced with the immense challenge of protecting the people and the world from encroaching darkness. This next chapter of the story will see allies divided and enemies banding together, with allegiances being tested and the land staring down its greatest challenges and threats to date. Needless to say, if you enjoy fantasy television, you won't want to miss this one.

Black Bag - March 14

In January, we told you about Steven Soderbergh's psychological horror flick Presence. Now, less than two months later the same director has something else in store for fans, namely the drama film Black Bag. This revolves around an intelligence agent who is thought to have betrayed her nation, and to accurately portray this level of intrigue, the film features a stacked cast led by Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

The Electric State [Netflix] - March 14

Netflix's big feature length offering for March sees the streamer tapping the talents of Anthony and Joe Russo once again. This time, the pair have brought on Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt to appear in The Electric State, an action film set in a post-apocalyptic world where robots roam the land. This film sees the leading pair teaming up with a robot gang to venture across a devastated America to find a long-lost brother.

In the Lost Lands - March 14

Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista starring as a sorceress and a warrior travelling across a dangerous fantasy realm in the hunt for an ancient magic. That's basically the plot for the upcoming In The Lost Lands, a fantasy-action epic that is being directed by a long-time partner of Jovovich, Monster Hunter and Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson. If you enjoy mid-range budget action flicks, this is a must-watch.

The Residence [Netflix] - March 20

We've already covered a new film and a new season of documentary television from Netflix, but to wrap up the streamer's portfolio for this March, we also have The Residence. This is a murder-mystery whodunnit that revolves around a killing that happened at the White House during a presidential dinner. With over a hundred suspects in mind, the detective Cordelia Cupp is on the scene to crack the case.

Snow White - March 21

To say that this film has already received its fair share of discontent among viewers and fans around the world is probably a bit of an understatement, as the next live-action remake of a Disney classic puts a new spin on the legend of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Featuring Rachel Zegler in the lead and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, this film combines live acting with CGI dwarf companions.

The Alto Knights - March 21

Robert De Niro has already had a strong start to 2025, as he recently appeared in his first television series, with that being Netflix's Zero Day. This March, he is set to return to the big screen to appear as not just one character, but two...? The Alto Knights sees De Niro playing both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of notorious Italian American crime bosses that fought for power and control of New York City in the 1950s.

Side Quest [Apple TV+] - March 26

Mythic Quest only returned to Apple TV+ for its fourth season at the start of the year but if you've been enjoying the video game development-inspired antics we have some good news for you. Just as Season 4 ends, the spinoff show Side Quest will be making its arrival, with this revolving around different individuals whose lives have been impacted by a video game.

The Studio [Apple TV+] - March 26

Yet another comedy series debuting on Apple TV+ on March 26. Side Quest will be accompanied by The Studio, a show where Seth Rogen headlines as the boss of a legacy Hollywood production company who is tasked with securing the studio's future in an increasingly unpredictable and challenging entertainment industry climate. This series will serve up some mega cameos, so be sure to keep an eye out for it.

Novocaine - March 28

The Boys' Jack Quaid is set to lead up this action flick that revolves around one man who decides to tear the world apart in an effort to find the woman of his dreams who was recently kidnapped. Described as a one-man-army-like film, this is a must-watch for all John Wick and Nobody fans.

A Working Man - March 28

Talking about a one-man-army-like flick, Jason Statham's next outing sees him doing what he does best: fighting immense odds in the name of what's right and good. A Working Man sees Statham portraying a construction site boss that begins to tap back into his former life as a counter-terrorist agent in an effort to find his employer's daughter, who recently disappeared without a trace.

Opus - March 28

Perhaps the weirdest film of the month, A24's Opus stars The Bear's Ayo Edebiri in the leading role of a young journalist who receives an invitation to the elusive and highly-private estate of a former iconic pop star, played by John Malkovich. Upon arriving, she finds herself trapped and surveyed by a cult that wants nothing more than to please and support their pop star overlord.

The Woman in the Yard - March 28

While we've had a few different big horror flicks already in 2025, March is a steadier month for the genre. But there is a new horror flick debuting all the same, and this one is known as The Woman in the Yard. This movie sees a family being tormented by a mysterious woman who shows up and sits in their garden all day, delivering terrifying and prophetic messages to all who listen to her. This one won't be for the faint of heart.

And that does it, another Screen Time is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we see what April 2025 has in store for film and TV fans.