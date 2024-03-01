Screen Time - March 2024

HQ

You better get ready, because March 2024 is a big one. This coming month is absolutely crammed with exciting blockbuster films debuting in cinemas, promising original movies on streamers, and a few anticipated TV series making their arrival too. Unlike several months prior, March is bringing something to the table on a near daily basis, so buckle up and prepare for a month to remember.

But before we get into this new episode of our Screen Time series, a quick reminder: we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Dune: Part Two - March 1

The second chapter in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga takes us back to the desert planet of Arrakis. This follow-up to 2021's epic sees Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides further adapting to life amid the Fremen people, and explores how he rises through the ranks and unites the population, in the aim of overcoming and defeating the vicious Baron Harkonnen who currently holds stewardship over the vital planet. With a star-studded cast, Dune: Part Two is looking to be one of the month's biggest movies.

HQ

Spaceman [Netflix] - March 1

Adam Sandler and Netflix are teaming up once again to tell the story of an astronaut tasked with exploring Venus, but at the cost of many of his own personal relationships. This film delves into the emotional strain of space exploration and sees Sandler's Jakub looking to overcome loneliness while discussing life's biggest questions with a spider-like creature from the beginning of time, voiced by Paul Dano.

HQ

Lisa Frankenstein - March 1

You know Mary Shelley's iconic tale, but not like this. Lisa Frankenstein is a tale of a teenage girl who must learn to live alongside the reanimated corpse of her greatest crush. This movie is overflowing with teenage angst and silly romance, and is a bizarre and lighter version of an iconic literary work known for its dreariness and dark tone.

HQ

The Gentlemen [Netflix] - March 7

Guy Ritchie is expanding the crime universe he first launched back in 2019, with this new series for Netflix. The Gentlemen, while boasting the same name as the former flick, features a new cast of criminals as they look to grow and support a drug empire, while avoiding the police, overcoming rival organisations, and managing dwindling financial assets. If you enjoy Ritchie's signature tone, you'll no doubt find a lot to love here too.

HQ

Ricky Stanicky [Prime Video] - March 7

Zac Efron leads this comedy film about a bunch of guys who must find someone to portray a fake friend they invented to get away from their wives and girlfriends after their significant others start to suspect it as a ruse. Ricky Stanicky is both the name of this fake persona and the very title of the film that sees John Cena bringing to life this caricature of a human.

HQ

Imaginary - March 8

It's rare to get pure horror films in March, but that's precisely what director Jeff Wadlow is offering with Imaginary. This film sees a woman returning to her childhood home only to find that her imaginary friend is both far from happy that she left it behind in the first place, but also that it is a very, very real creature.

Damsel [Netflix] - March 8

Millie Bobby Brown stars in this epic Netflix fantasy film about a soon-to-be-princess who in order to repay an ancient debt, is thrown into a terrifying and deadly mountain to appease the bloodthirsty dragon that lurks within. Damsel sees Brown's Elodie proving tougher to overcome than one might initially assume, and sees her defying the odds and climbing the mountain in the hopes of escaping.

HQ

Invincible - Season 2 Part 2 [Prime Video] - March 14

Amazon and Prime Video actually started this ongoing season of Invincible back at the tail end of 2023, despite also deciding that it should be split into two parts and that the second half would drop in early 2024. It's now time for exactly that, as more Invincible episodes will see Mark Grayson and the gang continuing to defend innocent people and protect planet Earth from threats both local and from far away.

HQ

X-Men '97 [Disney+] - March 20

Marvel Studios' Animation division is returning to a fan-favourite classic this March. X-Men '97 is the continuation of the animated series that graced TV screens throughout the 90s, and sees various iconic heroes returning to the fold all in a similar art style as to that original production. While it won't be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, X-Men '97 will definitely be one to watch out for if you're an avid fan of the superhero brand.

HQ

Road House [Prime Video] - March 21

The latest in a line of remakes of iconic films, Road House sees Jake Gyllenhaal starring as an ex-MMA fighter turned bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, where he's tasked with protecting the bar from troublemakers. If you like gritty action and have been longing for more 80s-style content, Road House will likely be at the top of your list for this March.

HQ

Arthur the King - March 22

An enormous physical challenge and a canine companion that's hard not to love. That's essentially the premise of Arthur the King, an upcoming adventure film that sees Mark Wahlberg leading a crew of endurance racers as they travel throughout the Dominican Republic with the help of a faithful stray dog called Arthur that joins them for their task.

HQ

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - March 22

Who are you gonna call? There is and has only ever been one answer to that question since the 1980s when Bill Murray and co. introduced the world to the Ghostbusters. 40 years later, the gang are back in a follow up to 2021's Afterlife, a movie that sees Ghostbusters young and new teaming up and attempting to save New York City from a deathly cold force that has turned summer into something much less pleasant.

HQ

Kung Fu Panda 4 - March 28

Jack Black is back in one of his most famous and beloved roles. Kung Fu Panda 4 sees the return of Po, as he is set to take on a new role as the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Before he can ascend to this new responsibility however, Po must train a new Dragon Warrior, all while defeating a new powerful sorceress that can summon and embody the master villains from Po's past.

HQ

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - March 29

The (physically) biggest blockbuster of the month takes us back to the MonsterVerse and sees Godzilla and King Kong settling their differences and teaming up to defeat a powerful and dangerous simian foe from Hollow Earth. The New Empire brings Skar King to cinemas, while also introducing us to the juvenile Suko, as well as a slate of new human characters, and delivering over-the-top and exciting action only found in this cinematic universe.

HQ

There we have it! Another month is in the books. Don't forget to come back in a few weeks to see what April 2024 has in store for film and TV fans.