Screen Time - March 2022

Now that February 2022 is coming to a close, it's time to look to the immediate future to check out exactly what March is set to offer when it comes to the biggest and most anticipated movies. While March is quite a light month, we do have some of the most exciting blockbusters to look forward to, as well as a few streaming service exclusive productions that are worth keeping an eye on. With all of this being said, let's get right into another edition of Screen Time.

Before we do get started, let's address the elephant in the room once again. We've based our picks off a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local cinema for accurate listings.

The Batman - March 4

There have been many iterations of the Caped Crusader in film over the years, but Matt Reeves' take on the Dark Knight is one that we are very intrigued about. The Batman will see Robert Pattinson suiting up as the World's Greatest Detective to hunt down the sadistic serial killer, the Riddler, who has been murdering Gotham's leading political figures. With Zoë Kravitz also starring as Selina Kyle, and Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright all attached as key characters, this movie is looking to be a dark take on the iconic superhero's story.

The Adam Project - March 11 [Netflix]

It's no secret that Netflix likes to bring in A-list celebrities to produce massive budget flicks, so it shouldn't be a surprise to hear that The Adam Project seems to be serving up just that. With Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner headlining, this science-fiction action movie sees a time-travelling pilot teaming up with his younger self and his deceased father to save the future, all while navigating an emotionally-complicated past and present.

Turning Red - March 11 [Disney+]

It is a shame that as of late Disney has exclusively released Pixar's incredibly high-quality animated flicks exclusively on its streaming service, Disney+, but thankfully that hasn't stopped Pixar from producing movies of the same sky-high standard. The next movie of Pixar's to receive this treatment is the adorable Turning Red, a film that focuses on a 13-year-old girl who is burdened with the hilarious and allegorical ability of turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited or nervous.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre - March 18

Surprisingly, the soon to release Guy Ritchie-directed movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre seems to have fallen below the radar, despite it opening in cinemas in the middle of March. Starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Hugh Grant, this action-packed adventure sees special agent Orson Fortune and his team going undercover with a Hollywood movie star to stop a colossal arms deal.

Ambulance - March 25

Before we get into the details of the plot of this movie, the fact that it's directed by Michael Bay probably gives you an idea of what to expect. The creatively titled Ambulance sees a duo of robbers stealing an ambulance following a botched heist, whereupon they end up getting caught up in a truly chaotic and explosive car chase sequence that takes them all over Los Angeles. While the premise is a little daft, the promise of easy-to-digest action makes this one an ideal movie to check out on the big screen.

And there we have it, another month condensed into its best bits. Be sure to come back next month, when we take a look at what the busier month of April 2022 has in store for cinemagoers.