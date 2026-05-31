Screen Time - June 2026

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The summer is here and you know what that means... The season of the blockbuster is upon us. Yep, there are a few different treats for fans of TV and film over the course of June 2026 but the theme of this month is without question major theatrical debuts, of which there is something that will likely pique your interest every single week. There's epic drama, hilarious comedy, cosmic adventures, and daft documentaries in store, so let's waste no time and jump into the latest episode of Screen Time.

As always, it's worth being aware that we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

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Masters of the Universe - June 3

To begin with we have the anticipated live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, an epic story that will take fans to Eternia and see how He-Man and his closest allies team-up to free the land from the grips of the villainous Skeletor. With an all-star cast including Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto, and more, Masters of the Universe is looking to be the adventure blockbuster of the month, a title it will have tough competition in securing.

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Clarkson's Farm: Season 5 [Prime Video] - June 3

Love him or hate him, Jeremy Clarkson knows how to make compelling television, which is why we continue to flock back to Prime Video every summer for the next chapter of his hilarious docuseries, Clarkson's Farm. With episodes landing in batches throughout the month, this next season will see Clarkson, Caleb, and the rest of the team continuing to shine a spotlight on UK farming and what it takes to put food on the table of consumers up and down the country.

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The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 4 [Prime Video] - June 5

Another Prime Video series that will offer up episodes in batches throughout June, the animated The Legend of Vox Machina is back this month for more fantastical adventures based on Critical Role's famed Dungeons and Dragons campaigns. Bringing back the all-star cast of voice acting icons, this chapter of the story picks up a year after the events of Season 3 and explores a world after The Vox Machina separated.

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Scary Movie 6 - June 5

We've had to wait years for this iconic franchise to return to cinemas but finally the time has come for Scary Movie to crash back into theatres around the world. Bringing hilarious spoofs and sketches based on iconic horror properties, this star-studded flick featuring returning legends like Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and Marlon Wayans will look to tap into modern hits like Longlegs, Wednesday, Squid Game, and more. Expect gut-wrenching humour in this sixth chapter of the series.

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Cape Fear [Apple TV] - June 5

Many will be familiar with this story when considering the excellent prior films, but soon Cape Fear is taking a stab at television with Apple TV tapping the star power of Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson, for a story that explores how a convicted murderer looks to infiltrate and take revenge on a family of married attorneys that originally helped put him behind bars.

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Disclosure Day - June 12

We don't get many Stephen Spielberg-directed movies these days, so when one does land in cinemas we have to appreciate it with every fibre of our being. To this end, the iconic director is returning to the sci-fi genre to offer up a story that explores how a group of brave individuals look to reveal to the world that we are in fact not alone in the universe. Tapping into the fearful element of this premise, Disclosure Day will look to engage and unsettle this June.

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Toy Story 5 - June 19

There have been plenty of nostalgic treats offered up to fans this June already, but Pixar is now joining the conversation with the fifth instalment into the Toy Story saga. This chapter will reunite Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang, and see how they exist in a world where technology is increasingly holding the attention of youngsters and replacing traditional toys. Naturally, being a Toy Story film, expect this flick to offer an immensely stacked cast and top-quality animated visuals.

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House of the Dragon: Season 3 [HBO Max] - June 22

It's been a busy year for Game of Thrones fans, as the excellent A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuted at the start of 2026, with it followed by the return of House of the Dragon this June. The fantasy series is back for its third season, where we will get to see the Targaryen rulers continuing to fight with one another all in a bid for securing the Iron Throne, and all regardless of who they hurt, kill, or burn in the process.

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Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 [Netflix] - June 25

Netflix had plans to offer three seasons of television for its live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with each season tailored to one of the three seasons of the animated original. This June, the middle portion of the wider story will make its debut, as the second season will land and see Aang and the gang continuing to fight back against the deadly Fire Nation, who continue to pressure and choke the wider world.

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Supergirl - June 26

The DC Universe has been a bit stagnant as there hasn't been a new instalment since Peacemaker concluded last autumn, but thankfully the woman of tomorrow is here to save the day, as Milly Alcock's Supergirl is debuting at the end of June to offer up an intense cosmic adventure where we'll get to see the Krypton hero dealing with space pirates and bounty hunters, and otherwise delving into her darker origins before she managed to reach Earth.

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Jackass: Best and Last - June 26

It's the end of the road for the legendary Jackass gang. After decades of putting their bodies on the line to offer up gut-wrenching comedy and humour, the Jackass team is ready to present one final daft slate of hijinks where absolutely nothing is off the table. Not for the faint-of-heart or those with a more reserved standard of humour, Jackass: Best and Last will aim to shock, thrill, sicken, and entertain when it debuts in cinemas at the end of June.

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The Bear: Season 5 [Disney+] - June 26

It's the end of the road for Carmy Berzatto and his quirky collection of chefs. The final season of The Bear will soon be debuting on Disney+, with the fifth and final chapter set to conclude the story and hopefully provide a fulfilling end to the acclaimed drama project. With this finale in mind, expect tons of shouting, striking culinary treats, and jaw-dropping celebrity cameos, all as the eccentric Berzatto family and their friends say goodbye.

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And that does it. Yet another chapter of Screen Time is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we look at what July 2026 has in store for cinemagoers and streaming service users.