Screen Time - June 2025

HQ

The summer season has started and for film fans and cinemagoers this means that things are really heating up. This June has plenty for fans of TV and movies to enjoy, between major blockbusters, exciting animation, successive seasons, and much, much more. So, with loads to get through, let's kick off another episode of Screen Time.

But before we do, a quick reminder: We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Stick [Apple TV+] - June 4

Kicking off the month is a sporting series that's perfect for those looking to hit the links this summer. Owen Wilson headlines Apple TV+'s comedy show Stick, wherein he stars as an over-the-hill golfer who is using his knowhow and experience to coach up a promising young talent. Featuring big name golfing cameos and a tone that will make Ted Lasso fans happy, this is set to be a must-watch on Apple's streamer this June.

HQ

This is an ad:

Predator: Killer of Killers [Disney+] - June 6

Ever since Prey made its arrival, we've seen a resurgence in all things Predator, and this is continuing this June when Prey's director Dan Trachtenberg debuts his next work featuring the legendary killer alien species. Known as Predator: Killer of Killers, this movie has an anthological theme and follows how a Predator stacks up against a handful of humanity's greatest warriors, be it a Viking, shinobi, or a pilot from World War II.

HQ

Ballerina - June 7

The world of John Wick is expanding. While we'll have to wait a while until Keanu Reeves is back as the Baba Yaga in another official mainline chapter, he will be reprising the famed role this June in the spinoff Ballerina. This movie stars Ana de Armas in the leading role of a Ruska Roma assassin who is looking to take revenge against those who murdered her family, and naturally this puts her on a collision course with Reeves' famed hitman.

This is an ad:

HQ

How to Train Your Dragon - June 9

You've seen this story before but that is not stopping Universal from retelling it. The acclaimed and beloved How to Train Your Dragon is being given the live-action treatment, a film that will re-explore the tale of the Viking Hiccup and the Night Fury dragon Toothless, and how their bond managed to change the local clan's beliefs and ultimately save them from destruction. Featuring a few returning stars, like Gerard Butler back as Stoick the Vast, this film is looking to be perfect for families and youngsters.

HQ

FUBAR: Season 2 [Netflix] - June 12

Arnold Schwarzenegger promised he'd be back and that's precisely what he's doing this June when FUBAR returns to Netflix. The action series will continue to tell the story of a father and daughter duo as they discover that they're both working for the CIA in secret, and how this leads to conflicting and crazy undercover missions. The difference this time around is that the cast is bolstered with fresh faces and former lovers, as Carrie-Anne Moss is set to appear as a German spy that has ties to Arnie's father figure Luke.

HQ

Deep Cover [Prime Video] - June 12

Prime Video actually has quite a steady June, as the streamer has a noticeably limited offering. But what it does have is a brand-new feature length flick that will combine the efforts of Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed, each of whom are playing improv actors that are helping local authorities in the UK smash up a criminal ring by posing as violent and ruthless kingpins. Needless to say, this never quite goes to plan.

HQ

Echo Valley [Apple TV+] - June 13

Apple TV+ has a few different promising projects lined up this June, but only one of them is a feature length film. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore, the pair will be appearing in the drama-thriller Echo Valley, a flick that revolves around a mother and daughter duo as they overcome a conflicting and twisted turn of events, when the daughter appears on the mother's doorsteps while covered in someone else's blood...

HQ

Tornado - June 13

If you're looking for something a little less serious and more action-packed this June, perhaps John Maclean's Tornado will pique your interest. This is a violent and thrilling film that revolves around a Japanese puppeteer's daughter who becomes embroiled with a gang of outlaws led by Sugarman and his son Little Sugar. This soon spirals out into a samurai-western when the daughter decides to steal the gang's supply of gold.

HQ

28 Years Later - June 20

We've waited a long, long time to see this next chapter of Danny Boyle's horrifying post-apocalyptic story, as following 28 Days Later, which premiered over 20 years ago, the anticipated 28 Years Later is set to arrive this month. This takes us back to the devastated UK and sees how a group of people manage to stay alive in a world where the rage virus hasn't just mutated the infected in the years that have passed, but also the other survivors...

HQ

Elio - June 20

Pixar has had quite the busy year as the animation house debuted its first-ever full-length animated series on Disney+ in the spring, but now it's building on this with an all-new idea that will take us into the stars. Known as Elio, this cosmic adventure revolves around a young boy whose dream of being abducted by aliens comes true, sending him on an inspiring and epic journey far into the deep reaches of space.

HQ

Ironheart [Disney+] - June 25

Thunderbolts* may just have appeared in cinemas, but already it's time for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project. This isn't a theatrical offering, but rather a television series coming to Disney+ in June. Known as Ironheart, this picks back up on the tale of Riri Williams, who was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and sees how the young hero builds her own suit of armour that is described as the most advanced since Iron Man's counterpart.

HQ

F1 - June 25

We've been spoiled with epic action as of late and this June will only expand on that. Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, is teaming up with Brad Pitt for a live-action and stunning story based on Formula 1. Known simply as F1, this film pushes the boundaries of filming by utilising advanced cameras on real F1 cars, and recording the action at official Grand Prix around the world. Needless to say, this is looking to be a treat for fans of the motorsport.

HQ

The Bear: Season 4 [Disney+] - June 26

The acclaimed drama series is already making a return for its fourth season. This time, The Bear will pick up on the events of the wild third season and see Ayo Edibiri's Sydney branching off to start her own restaurant while Jeremy Allen White's Carmy battles the odds and even more financial challenges to keep The Bear restaurant above water and alive. Expect plenty of shouting, cursing, and yells of "cousin!"

HQ

M3GAN 2.0 - June 27

She was once a killer and a major problem but now it looks like she's humanity's greatest savior. M3GAN is back for a follow-up horror flick that sees the murderous robot being tasked with protecting those she cares about from a more advanced and newer AI model that has spiralled out of control. Fortunately, the titular companion has been given an upgrade to complete this immense challenge.

HQ

Squid Game: Season 3 [Netflix] - June 27

The hit South Korean drama series and one of Netflix's all-time most popular projects is coming to an end this summer. Squid Game is soon set to wrap up, ending the twisted game show and seeing Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun finally getting an opportunity to break away from being tormented. The only catch is whether he can survive long enough to see the metaphorical sunrise...

HQ

Smoke [Apple TV+] - June 27

Capping off the month is one final offering from Apple TV+. Smoke is a drama series that is inspired by true events, and as its namesake suggests, explores a collection of arson cases and how a troubled detective and a plucky investigator come together to track down the culprits who have been stoking the flames. This show has a strong cast, which is headlined by Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett.

HQ

That does it for another month. Be sure to return in a few weeks, when we take a look at what July 2025 has in store for moviegoers and streaming service users.