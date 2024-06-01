Screen Time - June 2024

HQ

June is here. While for gamers that means a steadier month largely focussed on returning to existing and growing games, for film and TV fans it means being absolutely swarmed with a mega list of upcoming and really promising movies and shows debuting in cinemas and on streamers.

With that out of the way, let's crack on.

Star Wars: The Acolyte [Disney+] - June 4

Perhaps one of the most exciting live-action Star Wars projects in decades. Star Wars: The Acolyte heads into unexplored territory by weaving a tale set 100 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga. This show chronicles the final days of the High Republic era and the steady rise of the Dark Side and the Sith, all while revolving around a new cast of characters that we've never seen used before in a live-action format.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die - June 5

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to the hilarious and long-running buddy cop action-comedy series. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth instalment into the series and sees Mike and Marcus faced with clearing the name of their disgraced and now deceased captain all while being hunted as fugitives and suspected criminals by a host of nasty and very dangerous enemies.

The Watched - June 7

The daughter of M. Night Shyamalan is making her feature length directorial debut here in the Dakota Fanning-led The Watched. This film is set in the Irish countryside and sees a collection of strangers trapped in a distant bunker that serves as their only protection against mysterious and terrifying monsters that stalk the surrounding forest at night.

Hit Man [Netflix] - June 7

Glen Powell continues his Hollywood dominance efforts by now starring in the lead role of Netflix's promising action-comedy Hit Man. This is a dramatised retelling of the real story of a professor who moonlights as a hit man for his local police department and how he becomes wrapped up and smitten with a dubious local woman played by Adria Arjona that enlists his service.

The Boys: Season 4 [Prime Video] - June 13

Prime Video's massively popular superhero series returns this month and sees Billy Butcher and the gang once again butting heads with Homelander and Vought in an attempt to bring down the latter mega corporation. This season will see the gang wrapped up in more political turmoil than ever before, all while civilian tensions continue to ramp up amid the growing Starlighter movement.

Inside Out 2 - June 14

The sequel to the well-received Pixer movie picks up as host human Riley makes the foray into teenagerhood and begins to experience new emotions and troubles. This movie will introduce Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui, and see these new emotions facing off with the returning gang of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

Sasquatch Sunset - June 14

Perhaps the most bizarre film of the year. David and Nathan Zellner's Sasquatch Sunset is a weird and wonderful adventure film that follows a family of sasquatch as they go about their daily business. With Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, Christopher Zajac-Denek, and Nathan Zellner all appearing in the film, this movie will not feature any dialogue and will instead rely on primal grunts and moans to convey its narrative.

House of the Dragon: Season 2 [Max/Sky/Now TV] - June 17

It's time to return to Westeros this June. The second season of House of the Dragon will continue to adapt Fire and Blood and tell the tale of the Dance of Dragons. With the Greens led by Alicent Hightower and the Blacks by Rhaenyra Targaryen, this season will look to surprise and shock you with twisted political plots and action-packed fantasy battles only found in a George R.R. Martin creation.

The Bikeriders - June 21

Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, and more. The Bikeriders is a star-studded crime drama film that revolves around a Midwestern motorcycle club as they grow from a small town social setup into a violent criminal faction. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, this movie will be exploring how one of the bikers has to choose between loyalty to the club and his partner.

The Exorcism - June 21

Russell Crowe in an exorcism film? Haven't we seen this before. Yes. The Exorcism may sound very similar to the recent The Pope's Exorcist but this film is different where it matters. In this movie, Crowe stars as an actor who during a battle with substances and alcohol begins to face sinister issues and situations too harrowing to be anything but supernatural in nature...

Trigger Warning [Netflix] - June 21

Jessica Alba is set to star as a skilled special forces commando taking on a violent local gang in Netflix's upcoming action flick Trigger Warning. This movie revolves around the daughter of a bar owner, who upon returning home and inheriting said bar finds herself at odds with the vicious and cruel gang running her hometown.

The Bear: Season 3 [Disney+] - June 27

Jeremy Allen White returns to TV screens this June when the third season of The Bear arrives on Disney+. This time the gang at the Beef restaurant will once again be at each other's throats as they attempt to continue to grow and develop the once dilapidated and dirty fast food restaurant into a refined and classy eatery. Needless to say, expect lots of shouting and swearing in this coming collection of episodes.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 - June 28

Kevin Costner sure does love the western setup. This June will mark the arrival of the first part of his grand and ambitious western saga that chronicles a 15-year period covering the years before, during, and after the American Civil War. Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is the beginning of this effort, a movie that will be followed up with a sequel planned to debut around six weeks later.

Kinds of Kindness - June 28

Director Yorgos Lanthimos doesn't seem to stop, nor does he seem to like working with anyone who isn't Emma Stone or Willem Dafoe. This June, following the recent debut of Poor Things, the trio will be back in action and debuting Kinds of Kindness, a comedy-drama that tells the story of a variety of unique characters. With Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley also starring, this one is for the pure cinema lovers out there.

A Quiet Place: Day One - June 28

What happened on the day that the Earth went silent? This is precisely what A Quiet Place: Day One is looking to explore, as this prequel will see Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn attempting to survive on the day that the bloodthirsty monsters that hunt via sound first made their appearance on our planet. Designed as a spinoff and not a third instalment into the Emily Blunt-led, John Krasinski-created/directed franchise, this film is looking to be bursting with tension.

A Family Affair [Netflix] - June 28

The third of a trio of big movies all coming to Netflix this month, A Family Affair sees Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King starring in this rom-com about a young woman, her mother, and her boss who become wrapped up in each other's lives after a relationship unexpectedly forms.

That concludes this episode of Screen Time. Be sure to join us again next month to see what July 2024 is bringing to the table.