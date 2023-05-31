Screen Time - June 2023

HQ

While many of you are likely looking to head out and about to soak up the summer sun, production companies and streamers around the world are doing whatever it takes to keep you indoors. To this end, this month features a ton of exciting movies and TV series making their debut in cinemas and on streaming services around the world.

But before we get into these on the latest episode of Screen Time, let's do some quick housekeeping: We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check for accurate local listings before heading to your local cinema.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - June 2

June is starting off incredibly strong with the follow-up to the hugely popular, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees Shameik Moore's Miles Morales back and now tasked with teaching an entire army of Spider-People just what it means to be a hero. With Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen, and Jake Johnson's Peter also returning, this animated flick is shaping up to be one of the year's best.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - June 9

Set years after Bumblebee arrived on Earth, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the next instalment in the rebooted franchise, with this one looking to introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and the Terrorcons to the fight between the Autobots and the Decepticons. This action-packed flick is based in the 90s and will see Anthony Ramos starring as a man wrapped up in a war of mechanical aliens, voiced by Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, John DiMaggio, Liza Koshy, and more.

Flamin' Hot [Disney+] - June 9

We've all eaten them, but do we all know how they came to be? Flamin' Hot is a dramatized biography about Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who looked toward his Mexican heritage to massively change the food industry, and ultimately birth the Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavour.

The Crowded Room [Apple TV+] - June 9

Apple TV+'s big offering for the month of June sees Tom Holland back in the lead role, and this time starring as a troubled young man who is being framed for a murder he seemingly didn't commit. The Crowded Room is a story told through an interrogation, with Amanda Seyfried taking up the role of Detective Rya, a woman who is attempting to solve the case before the real murderer strikes again.

The Flash - June 16

No one can deny that DC has been on the back foot for a long time in the film space, but judging by early impressions, The Flash is about to change that. Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, this film plays with dimensions and multiple timelines, and sees not only Ben Affleck back as Bruce Wayne/Batman, but also Michael Keaton, alongside seeing some changes in the form of the Krytopians who appear alongside the leading heroes.

No Hard Feelings - June 16

It's become quite rare to see comedy films on the big screen, but director Gene Stupnitsky is teaming up with Jennifer Lawrence in a bid to prove why this shouldn't be the case. No Hard Feelings sees Lawrence taking up the role of a young woman tasked with breaking an introverted young man out of his shy tendencies, all before he heads off to college, and as you would expect, this opens the door for an array of wacky outings and hijinks.

Extraction 2 [Netflix] - June 16

Chris Hemsworth has become known for his action roles, and this June he's continuing this effort in the sequel to Netflix's Extraction. Simply known as Extraction 2, this movie sees Hemsworth back as Tyler Rake as he suits up to protect and extract a family who are at the mercy of a Georgian gangster and trapped in an incredibly deadly prison. When things go off the rails, Rake and his team find themselves hunted and facing a vengeful mobster.

Secret Invasion [Disney+] - June 21

It has become a bit of a rare commodity to see a new Marvel Studios TV series, but thankfully this June we'll be getting just that. Secret Invasion will see Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos teaming up and attempting to stop the Skrulls who have invaded and infiltrated the highest governments and organisations in the Marvel Universe. With Don Cheadle and Cobie Smulders back as Rhodie and Maria Hill, this series also welcomes Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke to the MCU.

Asteroid City - June 23

With The French Dispatch behind him, Wes Anderson is already prepared to debut his next feature length work, with this being the comedic drama, Asteroid City. Starring an absurdly stacked cast, including the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright, and more, this bizarre film will explore how a junior stargazer convention is disrupted by world-changing events.

The Witcher - Season 3 Volume 1 [Netflix] - June 29

It has had its critics and backlash, but that hasn't stopped Netflix's The Witcher from being one of the streamers biggest projects. This June, the series is back for the first part of its third series, with this looking to adapt the Time of Contempt book. Set to also be the final time that Henry Cavill suits up and dons Geralt of Rivia's wolf medallion and Witcher blade, this series will arrive in two parts, with the second volume coming at the tail end of July.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - June 30

Capping off the month will be the final time that Harrison Ford appears on film screens as the iconic Indiana Jones. The fifth and last adventure with Ford carrying the whip and wearing the fedora will see Indy teaming up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw as they race to find a mythical artefact that is said to be able to change the course of history, all before Mads Mikkelson's Jürgen Voller gets his hands on it first.

Whether you're an action, comedy, drama, or biography fan, this June has something for you. To see if July will be following suit, be sure to return in a month's time for the next instalment of Screen Time.