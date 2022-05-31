Screen Time - June 2022

HQ

The summer is here and the world of film and TV is well and truly heating up. For this June, there are a whole bunch of exciting new movies and shows to keep an eye out for, both in cinema and on your favourite streaming services. With this being the case, we've taken some time and pulled together what we believe are the biggest and most exciting pieces of entertainment over the month in this latest edition of Screen Time.

But, before we get to that, a quick reminder: all of our picks and choices are based on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check listings in your region for accurate release dates. Now that's out of the way, let's crack on.

The Boys - Season 3 [Prime Video] - June 3

Kicking off the month is the return of Amazon's mature take on the world of superheroes. That's right, The Boys third season is set to drop on June 3, and this time around it'll see Billy Butcher and the gang once again looking to even the odds with the Supes, thanks to the help of what can best be described as a performance enhancing drug. This season will seemingly also truly delve into the chaotic spiralling of Homelander, who seems to be struggling ever more with his role among The Seven.

Hustle [Netflix] - June 8

Adam Sandler and Netflix are two birds of a feather these days, and June 2022 will see the continuation of that very relationship. Hustle will see Sandler portraying a washed up basketball scout, who upon discovering a phenomenal talent playing street ball in Spain, decides to coach and lead the young star on a hopeful ticket straight into the NBA. Described as a comedy-drama movie, this flick will see Robert Duvall and Ben Foster also starring alongside Sandler.

Ms Marvel [Disney+] - June 8

Continuing the trend of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows in 2022 is Ms Marvel, a series that revolves around the young hero Kamala Khan, who discovers that she has polymorphous powers, and learns to use those very powers to help those in need. Featuring Iman Vellani as the titular protagonist, this series will start streaming on Disney+ on June 8, and will see its remaining five episodes released weekly following that very date.

Jurassic World Dominion - June 10

The age of dinosaurs is once again coming to a close on the big screen, as the Jurassic World trilogy is looking to wrap up this June. Jurassic World Dominion will be the very movie that is looking to conclude this series of films, and will once again see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard teaming up to survive and save the dinosaurs that have begun to live alongside humans following the catastrophic destruction of Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Lightyear - June 17

To infinity and beyond! You know the toy behind the phrase, but what we don't know about is the man behind the toy. Fortunately, Pixar is looking to rectify that by giving us the animated origin story of the iconic astronaut Buzz Lightyear, in the flick Lightyear. Set to land in cinemas on June 17, this movie, which sees Chris Evans voicing the titular character, will explore how Buzz came to don his famous suit, and how he came to meet arch nemesis Emperor Zurg.

Spiderhead [Netflix] - June 17

Netflix's other big flick for the month comes in the form of Spiderhead, a psychotronic movie that is set in a near future and revolves around a story that sees convicted criminals offered the opportunity of shorter sentences in return for partaking in pharmaceutical tests. With Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller headlining, this film will see what happens when one criminal begins questioning the reality of his emotions after a particularly tough test.

The Umbrella Academy - Season 3 [Netflix] - June 22

Following the world-ending debacles of Season 1 and Season 2, The Umbrella Academy are back for yet another outing of adventures. This time, the kooky gang of Hargreeves siblings will be finding themselves in an alternate timeline, where they come face-to-face with The Sparrow Academy, another group of siblings that have been raised and trained by the tough Reginald Hargreeves.

Elvis - June 24

We've seen major motion picture biographic takes on the life of Queen's Freddie Mercury, and Elton John, but now comes the time for the King of Rock & Roll to be given his due. Elvis sees Austin Butler taking centre stage as Elvis Presley in this look into the life of the iconic musician. From his humble beginnings to his absolute famous height, this film also sees Tom Hanks appearing as Colonel Tom Parker, the entrepreneurial manager of Elvis, and also sees David Wenham, Dacre Montgomery, and Olivia DeJonge starring.

That wraps up yet another edition of Screen Time. Be sure to drop by next month, when we dive into and take a look at what July 2022 is serving up when it comes to film and TV.