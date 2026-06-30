Screen Time - July 2026

HQ

The summer is well and truly upon us. Temperatures are sizzling and while many of you will be basking in the sunshine, those who are looking for a respite from the heat may be hunting for a new series to chomp down on or a new flick to catch in cinemas. If that sounds like you, you won't want to miss what we've spotlighted in July's Screen Time.

As usual, before we crack on, we've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

HQ

Minions & Monsters - July 1

When it comes to animation this July, there is only one thing worth keeping in mind in cinemas this month. Illumination, fresh off of topping the box office with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, are returning for the latest Minions adventure in the spinoff flick known as Minions & Monsters. Set in the 1920s in Hollywood, this project sees the goofy yellow heroes as they work to save the world after unleashing all manner of crazy and terrifying monsters upon it.

This is an ad:

HQ

X-Men '97: Season 2 [Disney+] - July 1

Disney+ only has a very limited array of new projects on hand this July but the one that will likely pique your interest is the start of the next season of the animated hit, X-Men '97. This second round of episodes will explore how the X-Men reunite after being spread throughout time, all with the underlying goal in mind of defeating Apocalypse and preventing life as they know it from being turned into a horrific and cruel nightmare.

HQ

This is an ad:

Enola Holmes 3 [Netflix] - July 1

Netflix fans have proven on two prior occasions that they enjoy following the adventures of Millie Bobby Brown's titular young detective, which is what makes the arrival of Enola Holmes 3 all the more special. This next chapter of the saga sees Enola tasked with finding and saving her brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, a challenge that comes at the cost of her happiness and sees her abdicating her wedding to find her dearly beloved sibling.

HQ

The Invite - July 3

A24 only has one major film in the pipeline for audiences this month (which may or may not be already out depending on your region), with this being the comedy-drama flick, The Invite. This movie revolves around a couple going through difficulties, whose relationship is put under further challenge and strain when their neighbours come to visit and soon sends a night spiralling out in ways they didn't expect. The Invite also features a stacked core cast including Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton.

HQ

Silo: Season 3 [Apple TV] - July 3

Apple TV will soon be taking us back underground for the anticipated third chapter of the drama sci-fi series Silo. With Rebecca Ferguson in the leading role once again, this next round of episodes sees how Julliette Nichols goes about returning to the silo after her cleaning, all while the rest of the community adapt to secrets coming to light that could put their entire isolated and protected livelihoods at risk.

HQ

Moana - July 10

You didn't ask for it but Disney made it all the same. The latest of the live-action remakes of established animated Disney projects sees the recent and popular Peloponnesian adventure of Moana returning to the big screen in a new format. Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, and the story is the same, but the beloved and striking animated palette is being traded out for authentic live-action, making for a movie you will likely either love or hate.

HQ

Evil Dead Burn - July 10

This July won't be the heaviest or most memorable of months when it comes to horror, but if you are looking for something to spook your socks off, Evil Dead Burn will be the movie for you. The premise of this flick will see how a widow looks to survive tormenting Deadites, who have infested her family and are causing her emotional torture all following the tragic death of her partner.

HQ

Lucky [Apple TV] - July 15

Apple TV has a few exciting tricks up its sleeve this July, but the one that is likely on many's list is Lucky. This crime-action series follows a reformed criminal, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who is forced to confront her past after being stitched up by her long-time partner, a turn of events that leaves her in the crosshairs of dangerous criminals and fighting for her freedom and life...

HQ

The Hawk [Netflix] - July 16

Golf and comedy entertainment just seems to go together like, well... a ball in a hole. Following Happy Gilmore 2, Netflix is returning to this scene with The Hawk, a comedy series where we find Will Ferrell in the leading role of an over-the-hill golf professional who decides to return to the green in an attempt to recapture his brilliance, despite being two decades off his game.

HQ

The Odyssey - July 17

There are two movies that stand out as the box office titans of July (arguably even 2026 as a whole) and the first of these is the anticipated next major project from director Christopher Nolan. The Odyssey is a re-telling of the famed Greek myth that saw Odysseus lost at sea for ten years while attempting to return to Greece following the battle of Troy. With a stacked cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and more, you won't want to miss this movie.

HQ

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe [HBO Max] - July 23

We've seen The Big Bang Theory spin-off before with Young Sheldon but this is without question the more ambitious and unusual alternative. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe puts Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom in the spotlight and sees the comic book shop owner (and notorious nerd) thrust into the spotlight and tasked with stopping a calamity after he upset the established order when messing with an experiment he didn't understand.

HQ

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - July 31

Following The Odyssey, the other major box office option for July is the latest Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland at the helm. Picking up years after the events of No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Peter Parker alone and isolated, living a more dreary life that is upset when a slate of villains target him at once, leading to a mutational change in his body that begins to awaken something more... animalistic.

HQ

Batman: Caped Crusader: Season 2 [Prime Video] - July 31

Finally, sticking with the superhero theme, Prime Video is ready to offer the second season of its animated Batman series, Caped Crusader. Once again set in the 1930s, this unique version of Batman lore will see the Dark Knight facing off with a bunch of villains with a more period-theme, all with the soul of Gotham City on the line.

HQ

Needless to say, there's plenty to get excited for this July. But there are also tons to keep in mind for the months ahead too, so don't forget to return in a month to see what August has in store for cinemagoers and streaming service users.