Screen Time - July 2025

The summer really is a great and exciting time to be a cinemagoer and entertainment fan. This season is typically chock full of blockbusters of all kinds, and this July is certainly looking to reflect that once more. We have superhero stories, action epics, comedy chaos, and even spine-chilling horror, so with plenty to get through, let's continue with a new episode of Screen Time.

But before we do, a quick reminder: we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Jurassic World: Rebirth - July 2

One of the three true blockbusters of the month. We're returning to a prehistoric world of horrors this July to experience the next era of Jurassic action, all with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali at the helm. Rebirth will take us to an isolated island where some of the final dinosaurs remain, all to follow a crack team of operatives trying to snag some key DNA, all while a family runs for their lives elsewhere. Unmissable cinema? Maybe, we'll see.

The Old Guard 2 [Netflix] - July 2

One of Netflix's recent action epics is returning this July for a fully-fledged follow-up. The Old Guard 2 revolves around Charlize Theron's Andy who must navigate a dangerous world where an old enemy is out to get her, all without the signature immortality that previously made her impossible to kill. Expect choreographed and intense action in this star-studded sequel.

Heads of State [Prime Video] - July 2

Prime Video's main offering for the month is an action-comedy flick starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Known as Heads of State, this film sees the former playing the UK Prime Minister and the latter the US President, and sees how they team up alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' MI6 agent to fight off assassins and ultimately save the world.

The Sandman: Season 2 [Netflix] - July 3

The second and final season of The Sandman. This next chapter of the story will pick up on the tale of Lord Morpheus and how he continues to rebuild his kingdom following the events of the first batch of episodes. Featuring the full cast of the Endless and plenty of other interesting stars, this season will see what happens when the Dream King is pushed to his absolute limits.

Superman - July 11

The second of the three big blockbusters of the month. Superman is effectively the proper start of the DC Universe, as this epic outing will kickstart a new era of DC Studios filmmaking with David Corenswet's Man of Steel at the helm. Also featuring a bunch of other heroes and villains, Superman will see how Clark Kent manages his day job, relationship with reporter Lois Lane, and his heroic alter ego, all while being tested by baddies from all walks of life.

Foundation [Apple TV+] - July 11

The third chapter of Apple TV+'s epic and lavish sci-fi series kicks off this month bringing with it a story that takes us over a century into the future after Season 2, to see Hari Seldon and Gaal Dornick as they face yet another crisis, their most fearsome and dangerous one to date, an event that even shakes Empire to its very core.

Friendship - July 18

Paul Rudd in a comedy film. Do we need to say anything more? Friendship is a witty and strange comedy effort that revolves around Tim Robinson's suburban dad who thinks he's hit the social jackpot when a new neighbour moves into the local area, an individual played by Rudd. However, one day the pair have a turn of fate and soon Robinson's Craig finds himself locked out of Rudd's Austin's desirable social circle.

I Know What You Did Last Summer - July 18

We love a good slasher even if it is a remake of a pretty well-known and relatively recent project. I Know What You Did Last Summer is a flick that stars a young cast headlined by Madelyn Cline as they look to survive a brutal killer that seems to want to take revenge on them following a bad decision from the summer prior. Thankfully, there are folk with experience in these matters nearby...

Smurfs - July 18

Something for the entire family. Smurfs is the next and latest adaptation of the famed comics that sees the iconic tiny blue villagers tasked with venturing into the big bad world in an effort to save Papa Smurf, who has been captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel. Thankfully, there's a crack team ready for the job, a squad led by the admirable Smurfette.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25

The third of the three massive blockbusters of the month. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film of the year, a flick that revolves around Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, as they acquire amazing powers and have to use them to defend a version of the Earth from the cosmic Galactus.

The Home - July 25

Another frightening flick for the summer. The Home features Pete Davidson in the leading role of a man who is tasked with completing his community service by working at a retirement home that holds many, many dark and twisted secrets. After a spree of unusual events, Davidson's Max soon starts asking questions that he shouldn't, which puts him on the radar of some very sinister individuals.

Happy Gilmore 2 [Netflix] - July 25

You are well aware of the original comedy film, so there's probably not a great deal that needs to be said about this sequel other than that Adam Sandler returns as the titular golfer for a story that is packed with daft events and plenty of humour, on and off the golf course. This sequel will also see many returning faces, including Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, and of course Christopher McDonald, as well as some fresh blood in the form of Margaret Qualley.

Bring Her Back - July 26

More unsettling cinema! Bring Her Back is a truly horrifying-looking film that follows a brother and a sister as they uncover a frightening ritual at the isolated home of their new foster parents, a ritual that soon sees them in major danger and having to fight for their lives. Expect gore, body horror, and plenty of frights and spooks in this freaky and dark tale for only the brave of heart.

Together - July 30

One last horror film to round out the month. Together is a body horror flick that features a lead duo of real married couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, and sees how the pair deal with a bizarre situation where after moving to the country they face a supernatural force that begins to corrupt their minds, lives, love, and even their very flesh. Again, this one won't be for the faint-of-heart.

That does it for another episode of Screen Time. Be sure to return in a few weeks to see what August 2025 has in store for film and TV fans.