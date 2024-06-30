Screen Time - July 2024

HQ

Production giants have always loved to save tons of promising and exciting films for a summer release and that's precisely what we've had happen again this year. Following a mega June, this July is bringing a slate of promising projects worth your attention, across a multitude of genres.

Once again, we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and dates. With that out of the way, let's dive into another episode of Screen Time.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F [Netflix] - July 3

The Eddie Murphy renaissance has boomed as of late with the famed actor returning to many of his most beloved franchises. The next on the line is Beverly Hills Cop, as this next instalment for Netflix sees Axel Foley returning to his old stomping ground to investigate a threat directed at his own daughter. With many former series stars also returning, this film is set to be a shot of nostalgia.

MaXXXine - July 5

The third chapter in Ti West's horror series, MaXXXine sees Mia Goth headlining and playing a young adult film star attempting to get her big break in Hollywood, only to be stalked by a killer targeting her demographic. With her life on the line, this killer may also just push Maxine to reveal long-hidden details about her dark past.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 [Netflix] - July 11

Following two seasons of narrative that have seen Leif Erikson, Freydis, and Harald Hardrada travelling all over Europe 100 years after the events of the main Vikings series, the trio's journeys are set to come to an end this July. The final chapter of this show will see the gang looking to defend their honour and stamp their name in Viking legend all while dealing with treacherous Viking rivals and Norman kings.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia [Prime Video] - July 11

We're still scarred and haven't recovered after seeing Sausage Party in cinemas back in 2016, but this month Prime Video will be taking us back into an animated food debauchery nightmare in the Foodtopia spinoff series. Bringing back the majority of the original cast and continuing the story that the 2016 film laid out, expect more jaw-droppingly crazy and crude moments in this comedy show.

Longlegs - July 12

Horror fans are eating well this summer. Director Oz Perkins will be looking to terrify and unsettle cinemagoers even further this July when the frighteningLonglegs makes its arrival. Following an FBI agent played by Maika Monroe, this film sees her tasked with finding a serial killer by uncovering a streak of occult clues.

Despicable Me 4 - July 12

Gru and the Minions are making their return to paint summer a very luminous yellow. Despicable Me 4 will see the former evil genius-turned secret agent facing off with a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, all while overcoming the challenges of welcoming and looking after the uncontrollable infant Gru Jr. Expect plenty of silly animated hijinks in the next chapter of Illumination's series.

Fly Me to the Moon - July 12

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are teaming up once again for this coming rom-com that follows marketing genius Kelly Jones as she causes trouble for launch director Cole Davis all during a very important rocket launch. Davis is tasked with landing a rocket on the moon while Jones is expected to rig a fake landing in case it fails. You probably know which landing we're referring to here...

Exploding Kittens [Netflix] - July 12

Netflix is bolstering its animated slate by offering up an adaptation of the beloved card game Exploding Kittens. This show sees Tom Ellis lending his voice to Godcat, a feline embodiment and imprisonment of the Almighty designed as a way to teach the eternal being a lesson for constantly warring with the Devil, who just so happens to have been turned into a cat too...

In a Violent Nature - July 12

A horror film from a unique perspective. Instead of siding with the victim fleeing for their life, In a Violent Nature puts the viewer in the shoes of the killer and documents the various trials and tribulations they have to go through to achieve their goal. Following the vengeful Johnny, this film sees the cruel individual attempting to retrieve a locket stolen from his burned and long-forgotten corpse.

Twisters - July 17

You know it's a good month for movies when Twisters is making a comeback. This reboot of the famed series sees Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos leading the cast as a collection of storm chasers risking their lives to test a new and highly experimental weather system. If you love disaster movies, you won't want to miss this one.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 - Part 1 [Netflix]- July 18

Netflix knows the power it holds in its hands with the Cobra Kai series these days as instead of opting for a typical full season debut, the last batch of episodes will be delivered in three parts between this July and sometime early next year. This final season will see Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and the kids of Miyagi-Do teaming up to take down the increasingly powerful and unhinged Sensei Kreese and his Cobra Kai goons.

Time Bandits [Apple TV+] - July 24

This Apple TV+ show is an adaptation of the 1981 film from Terry Gilliam, and sees a crew of kooky individuals, centred around a young boy, travelling through time and looking to steal any treasure they can get their mitts on. With Taika Waititi attached to the show and Lisa Kudrow starring as one of the leads, expect a fantastical time-hopping journey this July.

Deadpool & Wolverine - July 25

The blockbuster of the month, and to many the biggest film of the year. Deadpool & Wolverine won't just bring Ryan Reynolds' merc with a mouth and Hugh Jackman's famed X-Men hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will also be the only theatrical offering coming from Marvel Studios in 2024 altogether. Expect an adventure of epic proportions with plenty of comedy and exciting cameos.

That wraps up another episode of Screen Time. Be sure to return next month to see what August 2024 is offering up to cinemagoers and TV fans.