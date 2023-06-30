Screen Time - July 2023

HQ

Summer is in full swing now, and while the gaming world is slowing down a little and taking a breather, the film and TV world is doing anything but that. This July is stacked with films worth heading to the cinema for, and whether it's animation, action, horror, drama, or comedy, there's something worth catching on the big screen. As for the TV fans out there, a ton of beloved shows are returning this month for follow-up seasons across the many different streaming services.

But before we start exploring all the new movies and films debuting this July, a quick clarification once again. We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local cinema and streaming services for accurate listings and dates. With that out of the way, let's crack on with the most recent episode of Screen Time.

Insidious: The Red Door - July 7

Yep, the Insidious franchise is still alive and well. Picking up ten years after Insidious 4, Insidious: The Red Door sees the Lamberts faced with a new set of horrors to overcome, horrors that creep out of the woodworks shortly after their eldest son, Dalton, begins his time at college. With Rose Byrne and Patrick Wilson back in their respective roles, this terrifying horror film is even being directed by the latter star.

Elemental - July 7

Pixar's latest works might already be in theatres depending on where you are based, but if you're from the UK or a large proportion of Europe, the animated film is marking its arrival this July. Revolving around Ember and Wade, two beings made of fire and water, respectively, Elemental is a journey about acceptance and exploring just how much differing beings have in common with one another.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - July 10

One of July's biggest blockbusters, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sees Tom Cruise back as the Impossible Mission Force's Ethan Hunt as he is tasked with tracking down an incredibly dangerous weapon that has fallen into the wrong hands. With plenty of action and tons of breathtaking and awe-inspiring stunts, this flick is set to see fan-favourite characters returning to save the world once again.

Foundation - Season 2 [Apple TV+] - July 14

When it came to adapting Isaac Asimov's massive Foundation series, Apple knew that no expense could be spared, so it splashed out millions to begin realising the sprawling science-fiction tale. Now, two years after the first season debuted, Foundation is back to pick up where it left off, seeing Lou Llobell, Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and a collection of other stars back and reprising their respective roles.

Barbie - July 21

To some, July 21 is the biggest day in the movie calendar. Why? Because not one, but two major flicks are making their debut. One is the massively anticipated adaptation of Mattel's famous doll brand, Barbie, with this film coming from Greta Gerwig and tapping Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds to star as the titular Barbie...and Ken. Seeing the pair leaving Barbie Land behind in favour of the real world, this film sees the two getting up to all manner of crazy hijinks and situations.

Oppenheimer - July 21

Following up to Barbie, the other major movie arriving on July 21 is Christopher Nolan's next epic, Oppenheimer. This dramatised biopic explores the life of the legendary physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who helmed the Manhattan Project and worked to create the world's first nuclear bomb. With Cillian Murphy portraying Oppenheimer, and a cast featuring a whole collection of A-list talent, such as Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, and more, this film is shaping up to be one to watch come awards season.

The Witcher - Season 3 Volume 2 [Netflix] - July 27

Picking up after the release of the first volume of Season 3 in late-June, The Witcher will be wrapping up its third outing late this month, seeing the fantasy adaptation continuing to adapt the Time of Contempt book, and seeing Henry Cavill concluding his time as the iconic White Wolf, Geralt of Rivia. Expect clashes with sorcerers and plenty of monster killing when this batch of episodes debuts on Netflix.

Good Omens - Season 2 [Prime Video] - July 28

It seemed like a rather strange decision when Amazon greenlit a second season of Good Omens, especially considering the first finished adapting the novel written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. But regardless, after a four-year-long wait, David Tennant's Crowley and Michael Sheen's Aziraphale, both of whom have now been exiled from hell and heaven, respectively, are back and teaming up once again following a familiar face landing on the latter's doorstep.

There we have it, another month in the books. With plenty of TV and movies coming throughout July, be sure to keep tabs on your local Gamereactor region to see what else streamers such as Netflix are bringing for fans. Otherwise, be sure to return in a month to see what August 2023 has in store for cinemagoers and TV fans alike.