Screen Time - July 2022

HQ

HQ

It's that time of the year once again where there's very few better places to escape the summer heat than simply heading to the cinema. With that being the case, we've taken a look at what will be heading to the big screen over the coming month, but also have once again included a couple of series and shows that will be debuting on streaming services over the next few weeks.

Before we do get started with this month's instalment of Screen Time, a quick word of warning: we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check local listings for accurate dates. With that out of the way, let's get started.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 [Netflix] - July 1

This is an ad:

Netflix has already given us a significant teaser of what Stranger Things Season 4 is offering in the lengthy seven-episode Volume 1. But, to conclude the penultimate season of the show, Netflix has two final, two-hour long episodes still to serve up, and that is precisely what we will be getting with Volume 2 when it debuts on July 1. Set to wrap up some terrifying story arcs revolving around the new villain Vecna, this concise volume will set the show up for its final outing: Season 5, which will likely be coming in 2023.

HQ

Minions: The Rise of Gru - July 1

Minions. You either love them or hate them. But what we can all agree on is that Illumination does a remarkable job of animating and ensuring that each outing that we see these adorable yellow chaps in is daft, light, and great for all the family. This next iteration in the franchise will see the Minions teaming up with a young Gru, who is starting his journey to become a supervillain. As has been common for the series, here we're promised plenty of chaos and lots of laughs, making it one of the month's most anticipated flicks.

This is an ad:

HQ

Thor: Love and Thunder - July 7

Following the events of the Infinity Saga, we've been waiting to see what's next for Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian Avenger, and now is finally time to get that answer. Directed by Taika Waititi once again, this flick will see Thor on a journey of self-love, at least until a Mjolnir-welding Jane Foster and a big bad god killing evil maniac played by Christian Bale walks into Thor's life. With Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, and the Guardians of the Galaxy even making an appearance, expect a crazy galaxy trotting romp.

HQ

The Sea Beast [Netflix] - July 8

July really isn't slacking when it comes to animated projects and also Netflix works, both of which are categories that The Sea Beast falls into. Taking place in a world where the sea is inhabited by enormous monsters, this adventure revolves around a legendary monster hunter who is tasked with caring for a young girl that has stowed away on his vessel. With Karl Urban, Dan Stevens, and Jared Harris lending their voices to the cast, expect a rather action-packed adventure.

HQ

Black Bird [Apple TV+] - July 8

It's not very often that an Apple TV+ production makes it onto Screen Time, but the dark, gritty, and thrilling nature of the crime series Black Bird made it a surefire entry for July 2022. Starring Taron Egerton as the criminal Jimmy Keene, this show revolves around Keene being transferred to a dangerous maximum security prison for the mentally ill, all as part of a deal with the FBI where he is expected to coax serial killer Larry Hall into a confession to prevent him from being released back into the world.

HQ

Resident Evil [Netflix] - July 14

The story of Resident Evil has been portrayed in TV and film plenty of times before at this point, but that's not stopping Netflix from also giving it a go. This version of the tale is set 30 years after the discovery of the T-virus, and revolves around sisters Jade and Billie Wesker at two points in their lives: both as they look to survive amidst and long after the virus outbreak. With Lance Reddrick starring as Albert Wesker, expect a show that is thrilling, terrifying, and most likely a little bit gory as well.

HQ

The Gray Man [Netflix] - July 22

As we mentioned earlier, July 2022 is a pretty big month for Netflix, and while the streaming service does have a few different big projects in the works, the cream of the crop is undoubtedly The Gray Man. Coming from directors The Russo Brothers, this flick sees Ryan Gosling's skilled CIA operative Court Gentry facing off against Chris Evans' moustachioed villain Lloyd Hansen, in a flick that revolves around Gentry going on the run and being hunted by assassins of all kinds after discovering dark secrets of the intelligence agency.

HQ

DC League of Super-Pets - July 29

When the world is in danger, who do you call? The Justice League! Well, not this time as the famed heroes have been kidnapped and it's up to Superman's canine companion Krypto the Super-Dog to step-in and rescue the infallible superheroes. Fortunately, Krypto won't have to handle this task alone as he has instilled the help of a few other pets that have been granted powers as well, thus making the League of Super-Pets. With Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna starring as the four-legged saviours, this film even has a few other big name stars such as John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves.

HQ

There we have it. July 2022 really does seem to have something for everyone, whether you were planning on heading to your local cinema or not. As per usual, be sure to return in a month's time, to see what August 2022 is looking to offer in the movie and series spaces on the next instalment of Screen Time.