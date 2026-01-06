Screen Time - January 2026

HQ

January is here and the New Year is in full swing and you know what that means, it's time for a brand-new instalment of Screen Time. Kicking off 2026 we're looking at the biggest films and TV series that are making their arrival in cinemas and on streaming platforms in the month ahead. Before we do get into our picks however, we should once again point out that we've based our selections on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

His & Hers [Netflix] - January 8

To begin with we have a new project coming to Netflix, with this being a psychological thriller miniseries that features Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal in the leading roles. His & Hers is a series that revolves around an investigative journalist who delves into a murder in their hometown only to find themselves at odds with a suspicious detective. Naturally, there is something going on here and the question is who is lying and covering up something serious?

Hamnet - January 9

Your new favourite Hollywood heartthrob returns this month to appear in Chloe Zhao's latest effort. Paul Mescal teams up with Jessie Buckley, for an Irish-led rendition of the story of William Shakespeare, a tale that particularly focuses on the period after the legendary playwright lost his son Hamnet to plague. Expect tons of emotion in this period piece.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - January 14

Picking up on the well-received and hit third chapter in the British horror series, Ralph Fiennes returns as Dr. Kelson in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, a follow-up flick that explores how the young Spike adapts to being inducted into the gang of the twisted Jimmy Crystal, played by the charismatic Jack O'Connell. Knowing this world, expect grisly deaths and violent and cruel survivors.

Hijack: Season 2 [Apple TV] - January 14

Idris Elba survived a plane hijacking just a few years ago, but his luck has clearly not become any better, as the British star returns to helm the second season of the Apple TV drama show where he now finds himself on a Berlin-based train rigged to blow. Can he overcome the odds and save the day or will he run out of time in this real-time series?

Rental Family - January 16

Brendan Fraser continues his return to the limelight to headline the charming Rental Family, a film that follows an American actor in Tokyo who is trying to find his place in the bustling metropolis. Unexpectedly, this comes when taking on a gig to work as a rental family actor where he stands in for strangers in a variety of circumstances, leading to an adventure all about human connection and rediscovering what it means to belong.

The Rip [Netflix] - January 16

Best buds Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite once again for this upcoming Netflix drama series that revolves around a gang of Miami Cops whose lives change significantly when they discover a stash housing millions in cash. The Rip explores how this gang deals with untrustworthy allies all while walking the line between what is morally right and wrong.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms [HBO Max] - January 19

The latest Game of Thrones spinoff series is set to arrive this month, as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will make its arrival on HBO and Sky and unpack the story of the knight errant Dunk and his bald squire Egg. This first season will adapt the original short story featuring the pair and see how Ser Duncan the Tall fares in a complex and politically-tense competition overshadowed by the attending Targaryen royals.

Mercy - January 23

In a dystopian future where the judicial system has been replaced by an artificial intelligence that must be convinced of one's innocence, Chris Pratt finds himself in the hot seat and tasked with proving his own innocence in a trial that accuses him of being the murderer of his wife. With a real-time theme to it, Mercy features Rebecca Ferguson as the AI Judge in this morally complicated flick.

Return to Silent Hill - January 23

Arguably Konami's most famous video game of all-time is being adapted in this live-action horror flick simply titled Return to Silent Hill. Christophe Gans returns to the horror series as the director of this movie that follows the tormented James Sunderland as he travels to a foggy and horrifying American town where nothing is as it seems...

Wonder Man [Disney+] - January 28

It's set to be a huge year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it all begins with the Disney+ series Wonder Man, a show that introduces Hollywood actor Simon Williams, a man who soon develops power of his own and must deal with the challenge of his fame and his new heroic responsibilities. With Ben Kingsley returning as the effervescent Trevor Slattery, this show will debut in one go at the end of the month.

Shrinking: Season 3 [Apple TV] - January 28

The second big addition to Apple TV this month is the return of its popular comedy series, Shrinking. Bringing back Jason Segel as the creator and lead star, this latest batch of episodes will once again explore how his character Jimmy adapts to the world following the death of his wife, all while being mentored by Harrison Ford's sarcastic boss Paul. Expect laughs and plenty of emotion in the anticipated third season.

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1 [Netflix] - January 29

Squid Game and Stranger Things are now both in the books but one of Netflix's other tentpole hits still has plenty of life left in the tank, and this January will be the latest example of this, as Bridgerton returns for its fourth season. The anticipated next batch of episodes will kick off at the end of the month before being followed by additional episodes in late February. If you enjoy period pieces, you won't want to miss this one.

Primate - January 30

We took a trip to Silent Hill just the week before but if your hunger for horror wasn't satisfied by that flick, perhaps Primate will fill you up. This horror movie revolves around a family who must survive a savage and killer ape that has gone on a rampage after contracting rabies in a freak incident. If you enjoy brutal theatrical deaths that feel as though they belong in a Final Destination flick, Primate is worth adding to your watchlist.

Is This Thing On? - January 30

Bradley Cooper finds himself in the director's chair once more this month for a brand-new comedic drama that revolves around a struggling New York-based comedian played by co-writer Will Arnett. Is This Thing On? dances the borders between gut-wrenching humour and heart-aching emotions, all as the middle-aged Alex deals with his ongoing divorce and the strain that places on his children.

Shelter - January 30

We don't need to say much else when referring to a Jason Statham action flick these days, as the formula is typically very similar across the board, but that doesn't mean it isn't entertaining and worth checking out. This is precisely the case with Shelter, a movie that sees Statham portraying an ex-special forces operative who finds himself being hunted because of his turbulent past.

And that's about everything worthy of note this January! As usual, don't forget to return in a few weeks when we explore what February has in store for moviegoers and streaming fans alike.