Screen Time - January 2025

It's a New Year and that means that it's time to return to cinemas. Following the typically busy December period that has now passed, 2025 is kicking off with a slate of really promising and exciting new movies and television shows, both coming to theatres and to streaming platforms. With a lot to get through, let's dive into a new episode of Screen Time.

But before we get down to business, a quick disclaimer once again. We've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate information and listings.

Nosferatu - January 1

What better way to kick off the New Year than with a Robert Eggers blockbuster? Nosferatu tells the tale of the infamous vampire, which itself is based on the classic novel by Bram Stoker, Dracula. With Bill Skarsgård portraying the titular character and causing all manner of hell and havoc for Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Hutter and husband Nicholas Hoult's Thomas Hutter, this horror story also sees director Eggers teaming backup with Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson, from The Lighthouse and The Witch, respectively, and even The Northman.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl [Netflix] - January 3

Aardman returns to its most popular and iconic series in this all-new adventure that sees the infamous master criminal Feathers McGraw returning to the spotlight and seeking revenge against inventor Wallace and his trusty canine companion Gromit. This stop-motion animated delight brings some extra flair in the form of the nifty garden gnome Norbot, and also a colourful cast of northerners living in charming worlds of their own.

American Primeval [Netflix] - January 9

This Netflix series takes us to the early days of the American West to tell the tale of a family as they grapple for survival against nature and violent other humans. American Primeval asks Taylor Kitsch's Isaac to fend off cults and manipulative land barons and even native warriors, all while protecting Betty Gilpin's Sara Rowell along the way. If you've been looking for a more grounded and dark take on a western, you won't want to miss this show.

Babygirl - January 10

Nicole Kidman headlines this erotic thriller where she stars as a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins to fall for and slip into an affair with her young intern. Babygirl sees Harris Dickerson appearing opposite Kidman in this project that also features the likes of Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde, all as Halina Reijn is credited as writer and director.

Castlevania: Nocturne - Season 2 [Netflix] - January 16

While Netflix has saturated itself a tad with its near-endless slate of anime video game adaptations, one of the streamer's best options remains the Castlevania series and its spinoff Nocturne. Following up to the action-packed first season, the second round of episodes arrive this January and in them ask Richter, Annette, Edouard, and Tera to face unimaginable odds in the effort of saving the world from an endless night. Thankfully, this time they have some help in the form of the half-vampire and son of Dracula, Castlevania alumni and icon Alucard.

A Complete Unknown - January 17

In late 2023, Timothee Chalamet proved to the world that musicals are part of his forte all during his appearance as Willy Wonka in the delightful Wonka. Now, to add to this, the Dune star himself is taking a crack at portraying Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, a film that chronicles how a young 19-year-old Dylan arrived in New York City alone and without much to his name and quickly rose through the ranks to become a global musical superstar.

Back in Action [Netflix] - January 17

It's been over a decade since Cameron Diaz decided to shift out of the spotlight and to leave her high-profile career as an A-list actress behind her, but now she's returning in the fittingly named Netflix movie, Back in Action. Appearing alongside Any Given Sunday and Annie co-star Jamie Foxx, Back in Action sees the duo portraying former CIA spies who are pulled back into their past lives when their secret identities are exposed.

Here - January 17

When it comes to director and actor pairings, there are perhaps only a few as synonymous and long-lasting as Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks. Between Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Polar Express, and even lately in Pinocchio, the pair have worked together countless times, something that will only expand this month when Here makes its debut. This film is a generational story that follows different families and tells a story all from the exact same place. From the dinosaurs all the way to the modern-day living room, this story is one that truly aims to survive the test of time.

Wolf Man - January 17

Gothic horror seems to be the theme for 2025 so far, as following up to Nosferatu and ahead of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein later in the year, we now have a new Wolf Man film to get excited about as well. Coming from director and writer Leigh Whannell, this film is a slightly new take on the iconic story, as it revolves around a family who find themselves trapped at a remote farmhouse after being attacked by an unseen animal, an attack that soon sees the father turning into something ghastly and beastly.

Severance - Season 2 [Apple TV+] - January 17

Perhaps the most acclaimed show to debut on the often fantastic and curated Apple TV+ streaming platform, the Ben Stiller-produced and Adam Scott-headlined Severance will return to kick off the New Year, with an all-new season planned that will further see Mark unravelling and attempting to make sense of his life and how it's unusually divided between work and home.

The Night Agent - Season 2 [Netflix] - January 23

When it debuted in early 2023, it didn't take long before The Night Agent became one of Netflix's biggest shows of all-time, something that no doubt led to the series quickly getting greenlit for a return and also a third season too. The second batch of episodes will debut this year, with Gabriel Basso reprising his role as a low-level FBI agent tasked with cracking a conspiracy and protecting those who cannot protect themselves from well-trained and dangerous forces.

The Brutalist - January 24

An early contender for many awards conversations in 2025, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist is a drama flick that revolves around Adrien Brody's architect Laszlo Toth and chronicles his life as he flees post-war Europe and attempts to rebuild his life and legacy in the United States. This is helped along by a mysterious and wealthy client who taps Toth for a job like he could never have imagined.

Flight Risk - January 24

Mel Gibson returns to the director's chair for this next effort starring Mark Wahlberg in the leading role and alongside Michelle Dockery. Known as Flight Risk, this film is all about an air marshal who while accompanying a fugitive to trial across the Alaskan wilderness is faced with immense challenges when the rest of crew reveal that they aren't all who they claim to be.

Presence - January 24

Steven Soderbergh's next directorial debut revolves around a family as they are haunted by a mysterious, supernatural entity. Known as Presence, this movie features Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, and more, and sees how their idyllic life in the suburbs quickly shifts into terror when they realise that they are sharing their home with something far more sinister and strange.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man [Disney+] - January 29

The next effort from Marvel Studios' Marvel Animation division gives us a glimpse at a new version of the web-slinger Spider-Man. Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man is an animated series that looks at Peter Parker's school years and how he quickly changed from being a simple student to a superhero known all around New York City. With a striking animation technique made to resemble comic strips, this is Disney+'s big offering for January.

You're Cordially Invited [Prime Video] - January 30

Prime Video's big release for January comes in the form of a comedy flick known as You're Cordially Invited. This movie stars Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, and sees the pair playing the sister of a bride-to-be and the father of a different groom-to-be as they discover that their perfectly-planned destination weddings have in fact been double-booked. Needless to say, chaos ensues.

Saturday Night - January 31

You're likely very familiar with the sketch comedy show that famously always kicks off with the signature phrasing "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" Whether you're a fan of the long-running comedy series or not, this film will look to delve into its iconic history by detailing the turbulent and chaotic first show that took place in the mid-1970s. With an all-star cast making up the crew, this one is not one to miss if you thrive on comedy and historical stories.

And that does it. January 2025 is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we turn our attention and see what February 2025 has in store for film and TV fans in cinemas and on streaming platforms.