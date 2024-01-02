Screen Time - January 2024

HQ

2024 is here. While we've already looked ahead at what the New Year is slated to offer for film fans, now we're turning our attention back to a monthly theme, and focussing solely on January 2024. With a whole collection of exciting films and TV coming up, both in theatres and on streaming services, we've once again based our picks on a UK release schedule, so be sure to check local listings and dates to ensure you don't miss any of these promising projects. With this in mind, let's crack on with the first Screen Time of 2024.

Night Swim - January 5

Acclaimed horror producer Blumhouse had one heck of a 2023. It saw the release of some major hits like Five Nights at Freddy's, Insidious: The Red Door, and The Exorcist: Believer, but even with all that success it's showing no sign of stopping. Night Swim kicks off 2024 with a spooky bang, following a family that find a malevolent force lurking in the swimming pool of their new home.

Marvel's Echo [Disney+] - January 10

Trading out the lacklustre CGI and mind-boggling multiverse plotline for a grittier setting, Marvel's Echo looks like the miniseries fans have been waiting for. Following Maya Lopez as she faces the consequences of her actions in New York, the series also sees the return of fan-favourite characters like Daredevil and the Kingpin.

Poor Things - January 12

This is likely a little bit of a weird sell for some, but if you're a fan of Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' other works, you're probably going to like Poor Things. Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a female Frankenstein's monster of sorts who is looking to find her freedom and experience all that she can with her newfound life.

The Beekeeper - January 12

If you sit down at the cinema hoping for The Beekeeper to be a quiet, homely story of a man and his love of apiaries, you're out of luck. A classic Jason Statham action movie, the film follows our beloved baldy as he goes on a quest for revenge when he's revealed to be a former operative of the powerful organisation known as The Beekeepers.

Self Reliance - January 12

What would you do for a million dollars? A lot, probably. In the case of Tommy - the protagonist of Self-Reliance - he's willing to put his life on the line, as he must outwit hunters trying to kill him in a deadly game. The twist? Tommy can't be attacked so long as he's not alone, but his friends and family don't believe the game is real.

Role Play [Prime Video] - January 12

When an anniversary dinner goes horribly wrong, Jack and Emma find out some big secrets about each other's past. Specifically, Emma, played by Kaley Cuoco, is a contract killer, and in the pursuit of love, Jack goes across the world to help her out.

Lift [Netflix] - January 12

F. Gary Gray, the director of the Italian Job returns with one of the most realistically impossible heists put to film. Kevin Hart and his crew are planning their biggest robbery yet as they look to steal half a billion dollars alongside a plane while both are 40,000 feet in the air.

True Detective: Night Country [HBO/Sky]- January 15

True Detective might still be chasing the dragon of that impossibly brilliant first series, but that doesn't mean each new season of the anthology series has nothing to offer. Night Country is the fourth season of the show, and as usual boasts a star-studded cast, great writing, and a fresh, chilling mystery to get lost in.

Mean Girls - January 17

20 years after the original defined its own subgenre of comedy movies, the Mean Girls are back, with a musical twist. Mean Girls might not have as much venom as the original movie, but it's sure to draw chick-flick fans the world over.

The Holdovers - January 19

It might seem a bit odd for a Christmas-themed film to see its release in January, but from the critical reception The Holdovers has already enjoyed in America, it might be worth getting back into the Holiday spirit this month. The Holdovers follows a prep school instructor who has to stay with students on campus who have nowhere to go during Christmas break.

The Book of Clarence - January 19

We're all looking for a better life, and when Clarence - a man down on his luck - sees the rising figure of the Messiah, he decides to turn his luck around, risking everything to follow the path of the divine. The Book of Clarence features a talented cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Griselda [Netflix] - January 25

Based on the life of the notorious cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco, Sofia Vergara becomes the titular character in this Netflix miniseries as she creates one of the most profitable cartels in history.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution [Netflix] - January 25

By the power of grey skull, He-Man is back. Serving as a sequel to the 2021 animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Revolution sees technology battle against might and magic, as the newly mechanised Skeletor looks to threaten Eternia with the power of the Motherboard.

The Colour Purple - January 26

Based on the 1982 novel and following the 1985 film of the same name, The Colour Purple follows Celie, a young woman who faces many hardships in her life, but finds strength and friendship in the newfound sisterhood of a local singer and her stepdaughter.

Masters of the Air [Apple TV+] - January 26

Apple TV+'s wartime miniseries sees Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler, and more star as airmen piloting the bomber known as a "Flying Fortress." Behind enemy lines and five miles above ground, they'll have to fight a seemingly endless horde of German fighters.