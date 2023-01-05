Screen Time - January 2023

HQ

2023 is here and that means we have an entire calendar year to look forward to when it comes to films and TV. But kicking off 2023 is January, and while this month is generally a little sparse for blockbusters, there are a few interesting and exciting projects coming up soon, so with that being the case, let's dive right into the next instalment of Screen Time.

But before we do get started, a quick reminder. We've based our picks off a UK release calendar, so be sure to check local cinemas and streaming services for accurate dates and listings.

A Man Called Otto - January 6

Tom Hanks has played some iconic roles over his career, but now the famed actor is turning his attention towards something a little more... grumpy. A Man Called Otto sees Hanks starring as a miserable man who has given up on life, but finds his pessimistic views being challenged when a lively young family moves in across the street, and ultimately sees this old grump forming a life-changing friendship.

The Pale Blue Eye [Netflix] - January 6

Christian Bale is taking a trip to 1830s America to portray the role of Augustus Landor, a private investigator who is being tasked with solving the case of a grizzly murder. With the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe, this movie is set to tell an unsettling and deeply unnerving tale that goes far deeper than the initial kill.

M3gan - January 13

We all know the story of Chucky and what that devilish toy got up to in his free time, so you'd think that we'd stop creating murderous dolls, right? Well, no. Following becoming the caretaker of her young eight-year-old niece, Cady, Allison Williams' Gemma decided that the best course of parenting action is to pair the young child with a fully robotic toy prototype called M3GAN. It doesn't take long before the doll starts taking on a life of its own, leading to all manners of nasty consequences.

The Last of Us [Sky/Now TV] - January 16

Gamers will be more than familiar with Joel and Ellie's ground-breaking adventure, but for those who never got a chance to experience Naughty Dog's acclaimed action-adventure, HBO Max is soon set to release its take on the emotional post-apocalyptic tale. Featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, this series will see the duo surviving a hostile world, all while attempting to cross the US in the search for sanctuary.

That '90s Show [Netflix] - January 19

Two decades ago, That '70s Show became one of the biggest sitcoms to grace our TV screens. Soon after the series attempted a comeback with That '80s Show, a series that failed to really capture the brilliance of the original, but despite that being the case, Netflix is giving it another go, by bringing That '90s Show to the streaming platform this month. Set in the mid-90s, this series revolves around Eric and Donna's daughter Leia as she grapples with teenage life, and also sees multiple cast members returning once again to reprise their former, and now much older, roles.

Babylon - January 20

This film seems to be the definition of gluttony and hedonism. Following the rise and fall of a few different stars as they explore and experience the decadence of early Hollywood, this movie from Damien Chazelle features a stacked cast including the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and more.

Lockwood & Co. [Netflix] - January 27

Netflix is putting a new spin on ghostbusting this month, when the action-packed series Lockwood & Co. debuts on the service. Following the story of a tiny start-up business in London, this series sees two teenage boys and a psychically gifted girl facing off with all manners of different spirits, over a story that will unravel a mystery that will change the fate of history.

You People [Netflix] - January 27

It does seem strange to think that we've never seen Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy teaming up for a comedy film, but this is all changing this month when the Netflix movie You People arrives. This film will see the two comedy icons overcoming and navigating modern love and family dynamics, all while facing clashing cultures and societal expectations.

And that about does it. There are a few big movies and series to keep an eye out for, but if you're looking forward to some massive blockbusters, be sure to return later this month when we see what February 2023 has in store for entertainment fans.