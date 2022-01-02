Screen Time - Jan 2022

HQ

It's a new year, which means we have an entire new calendar of movies to look forward to! While we've already looked at the biggest and most anticipated movies throughout the course of the whole of 2022, we're also going to be zeroing in and focussing specifically on what January 2022 is serving up. With action movies, thrillers, horrors, and even animated flicks taking centre stage, this month is looking to ring in the New Year in a memorable fashion.

Before we dive into the top movies of the month however, let's just be clear once again. Our picks are based on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local cinemas for accurate listings.

The 355 - January 7

Starting the month off is an action flick featuring a stacked cast of Hollywood's leading ladies. The 355 follows a crew of talented special operatives from a variety of nations around the globe, who have banded together to stop a vicious mercenary who has got their hands on a top-secret and highly lethal weapon. With Jessica Chastain headlining and Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, and Bingbing Fan all starring, this movie is looking to be the action film of the month.

Scream - January 14

We all know the original story of what happened 25 years ago in Woodsboro, but unfortunately the nightmare is not over. Scream picks up in the same neighbourhood with a bunch of the cast returning, including Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell, and sees the crew dealing with an all-new Ghostface that is mercilessly killing without hesitation. Cox's Gale Riley and Campbell's Sidney Prescott will have to evade the clutches of death to discover the truth of who is under the cloak and mask of this legacy killer.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - January 14

Due to an acquisition by Amazon, this movie missed its original October launch date, but while the spooky season has long passed, Dracula and his wacky crew of monsters are still looking to wrap up the final chapter of this animated film series. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will see the iconic creepy creatures and figures in an upside-down story, where the monsters of the hotel have been turned into regular humans, and must navigate a world that is drastically different to the one they have come to know.

Nightmare Alley - January 21

Guillermo del Toro is back with his latest directorial effort this month in the action/crime film Nightmare Alley. Starring Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and a host of other recognisable and acclaimed actors, this movie follows a carnival worker skilled in the manipulation of people, as he meets a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous at getting people to do her bidding than he is.

Morbius - January 21

December might have been all about Spider-Man, but January is the month of Morbius. This movie follows the talented Dr. Michael Morbius as he searches for a way to cure his terminal and rare blood disorder, a search that eventually sees the good doctor becoming imbued with the bloodthirsty, immortal, and deadly powers of a vampire. With Jared Leto starring as the lead actor, this movie sees the Spider-Man villain welcomed to the big screen and hopefully also to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is if the teasers in the trailers are anything to go by.

Sing 2 - January 28

Following the success of the 2017 animated flick, Sing, that very movie is set to receive its sequel this month, bringing back the stacked cast, including stars alike Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Halsey, and more. Revolving around the crew led by Buster Moon, this animated adventure will see the gang having to persuade the rock legend Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their brand new show.

And there we have it, what we think are set to be not only the biggest but the most exciting movies in the month ahead. Be sure to check out our Screen Time for the entirety of 2022 to see what the year has to offer, and also make sure to return next month, when we look at what February is serving up.