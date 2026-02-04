Screen Time - February 2026

HQ

After the crazy holiday period, we expect the world of film and television to take a bit more of a backseat during the early portions of the year, with many of the biggest blockbusters waiting until late spring and when the summer arrives before they premiere. To this end, January was a more reserved month and so is February.

Still, there are a few big projects making their arrival, and to this end we've got another Screen Time to work through, where each of our selections and choices are based on a UK release calendar.

The Muppet Show [Disney+] - February 4

It has been a long time since Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the charismatic Muppet cast stole the spotlight on TV screens around the world, but 2026 is the year when this thankfully changes. A new iteration of The Muppet Show is debuting this month, with the puppet protagonists starring alongside some of entertainment's biggest names, including Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, and Maya Rudolph. If you enjoy hilarious, wholesome, and clever musical performances and comedy, you won't want to miss this anticipated return.

Send Help - February 6

Sam Raimi is teaming back up with Rachel McAdams for his next film, as the former Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director/actor pairing are featuring in the horror-thriller Send Help. Based around a woman stuck on a desert island with her insufferable boss, this film explores the dynamic of how she becomes the one in charge, actively attempting to keep both alive despite the brutal environmental conditions.

Cold Storage - February 6

Fresh off the back of concluding his time as Steve "The Hair" Harrington in Stranger Things, Joe Keery finds himself back in the spotlight in the dark comedy Cold Storage. Also featuring the likes of Georgina Campbell and even Liam Neeson, this movie sees how an unexpected trio must work together to overcome a deadly fungus that has escaped a government facility and has begun taking over flora and fauna, turning them into something twisted and frighteningly worse.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 - February 6

It's time for this horrifying adventure to come to an end. Following the events of the twisted past two chapters, Madelaine Petsch returns to the limelight in The Strangers: Chapter 3, a conclusive instalment that sees how she finally escapes the grips of the masked killers. Braver and more equipped than before, here we see protagonist Maya embracing the darkness and delving into the nightmare in an attempt to finally escape and find freedom by travelling through it and reaching the other side.

Crime 101 - February 13

Quite possibly the biggest film of the month. Crime 101 is an ambitious and action-packed flick that brings together an all-star cast to feature in a story about an elusive thief that, while attempting to complete his epic final score, becomes hunted by a relentless detective aiming to finally put the legend behind bars. With Chris Hemsworth at the helm, Crime 101 also stars Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, and more.

GOAT - February 13

February really isn't very packed when it comes to animation, unlike some other past months. In fact, there is only really one option worth much of a damn, with this being the basketballing adventure GOAT, a film that follows a four-legged ambitious hooping hero who attempts to crack into the big leagues of the sport defined by powerful and vicious creatures from all walks of life. Think Zootropolis meets the NBA, and that's a pretty good picture of GOAT.

Whistle - February 13

Yep, there is very much a theme surrounding horror this month, and adding to it we have another, albeit smaller-scale, project. Known as Whistle, this is a creepy and brutal film that features Dafne Keen and sees how the young star overcomes a situation involving an Aztec death whistle, which when used sees those involved hit with a curse that eventually leads to their horrifying demise. Nick Frost also stars in this rather violent and twisted flick.

The Night Agent: Season 3 [Netflix] - February 19

The first season was one of Netflix's biggest ever, while the second made much less of an impact. The streamer will no doubt be hoping for more of the former than the latter when it comes to the next chapter in The Night Agent, as Season 3 will see Gabriel Basso back as an FBI agent tasked with stopping conspiracies and protecting the United States and the wider world from dangerous people and cataclysmic events.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - February 20

Depending on the region where you live, there is a good chance you have already seen this film. But if you live in the UK, this month will be the first time where you can witness Rose Byrne in one of her most acclaimed performances to date. If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is a dark comedy drama that sees Byrne playing a woman struggling to keep up with the growing demands of life, be this an absent husband, a missing person, an ill daughter, and even a peculiar relationship with the person that's meant to help her through it, her very own therapist.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die - February 20

We do love a Sam Rockwell flick don't we? This month will see the charismatic actor returning to the spotlight for the elaborately-named Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, a film where he stars as a 'man from the future' that is attempting to convince a bunch of diners at a Los Angeles restaurant that they are key to preventing a cataclysmic future ruined by a rogue artificial intelligence.

The Bluff [Prime Video] - February 25

Looking at Prime Video, the big project worthy of note is without question The Bluff, an action-packed film that sees Priyanka Chopra Jonas starring as a Caribbean woman forced to face her past when swashbucklers land on her isolated island in the hunt for treasure and revenge. Also featuring Karl Urban and Temuera Morrison, this is effectively a one-woman-army flick that trades modern day violence for cutlass and flintlock violence during the golden days of piracy.

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 [Netflix] - February 26

We featured Bridgerton in January's episode of Screen Time, and we're spotlighting it here too as with it being one of Netflix's tentpole franchises, the arrival of the second half of the ongoing Season 4 is a rather large deal. As for what to expect from these episodes, plenty of masquerade balls, delightful romance, and steamy storylines is mostly a given.

Scream 7 - February 27

The other film competing for the title of the blockbuster of the month, the iconic and timeless horror slasher series, is returning to the big screen this February for the seventh mainline chapter. If you've seen any of the flicks that came before it, you'll likely be well aware that this also sees a masked Ghostface killer emerging and tormenting Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. It's not particularly innovative, but Scream has and continues to work, so where is the harm in sticking with what you know?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Season 2 [Apple TV] - February 27

There are only a few major streamer additions worthy of note this month, but one of these is also the last project we have to tell you about in this episode. The MonsterVerse's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be returning to Apple TV for a second season that sees real-life father and son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell teaming up as past and current Lee Shaw, a covert operative back in the spotlight and attempting to bury dark secrets from when Godzilla and the Titans were first discovered on Earth.

There we have it, the shortest month of the year is in the books. But fear not, we'll be back in a few weeks to see what March 2026 has in store for cinemagoers and streamer subscribers.