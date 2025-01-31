Screen Time - February 2025

HQ

It's hard to believe but we are already a twelfth of the way through 2025. January is in the books and we are now turning our attention to February, a month that has a bunch of exciting projects planned for the cinemagoer and streaming fan in your life. With a whole bunch to get through, let's waste no more time and get straight into this latest episode of Screen Time, which as usual, we've based on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate dates and listings.

September 5 - February 6

This docudrama takes us back to the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich and follows a crew of American sports broadcasters as they are tasked with overhauling their coverage to instead focus on a group of Israeli athletes that are being held hostage by terrorists. This film hones in on one of the sports world's most unbelievable stories and sees how that year's Olympic Games was known for more than just record-breaking sports performances.

Invincible: Season 3 [Prime Video] - February 6

One of the better animated superhero series currently available, Invincible returns to Prime Video this month to kick off its third season, which will see Mark Grayson and his allies once again tasked with saving the day, continuing to protect Earth, and defending humanity from dangerous villains and cosmic, otherworldly threats.

Love Hurts - February 7

Ke Huy Quan's goal of conquering Hollywood continues in February with the famed actor's latest action epic. Known as Love Hurts, this film sees Huy Quan's protagonist realtor fighting against the odds, after his former partner-in-crime re-enters his life and delivers an unsettling message. With criminals and estranged family on his tail, this is one for the action lovers out there.

Dog Man - February 7

While December 2024 was a massive month for young animation fans, February 2025 is significantly less so. But it does have a few things on this front to be excited about all the same, including Dog Man, an adaptation of Dav Pilkey's book series that sees a half-man, half-dog police officer defending the innocent and foiling Petey the Cat's evil endeavours.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep [Netflix] - February 11

While Liam Hemsworth will soon take over Henry Cavill's mantle as the live-action Geralt of Rivia, the animated version of the most famous Witcher is once again set to be voiced by video game legend Doug Cockle. Known for his work as the character in CD Projekt Red's titles, this story will take the gruffly-voiced Geralt into the murky depths in an attempt to subvert a war between the land and the sea.

Cobra Kai: Season 6 - Part 3 [Netflix] - February 13

After seven years and six seasons, Cobra Kai is finally coming to an end. The Karate Kid spinoff show's third and final part of its last season will arrive this month, and with it we'll see the Miyagi-Do tribe facing their most ruthless challenges to date while battling it out at the Sekai Taikai world championship. Expect more silly teenage storylines and well-choreographed action in these last few episodes.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - February 13

We've been following Renee Zellweger's famous Bridget Jones for years now, and despite several big screen flicks already under her belt, this February will see the icon once again stuck in all manner of silly circumstances and also somehow even dealing with yet another love-triangle. On top of new characters, this instalment will also bring back a few beloved faces, like Hugh Grant's Daniel.

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe film of the year. This adventure will be the first that Anthony Mackie leads as the new Captain America, a hero that is tasked with putting down an international incident that came about at the Presidential inauguration of Thaddeus Ross, now played by Harrison Ford. This movie will bring back familiar faces and also introduce a few new stars, like Giancarlo Esposito's deadly Sidewinder.

The White Lotus [Max/Sky] - February 16

It's time to take a trip back to one of the world's most luxurious holiday resort chains, as The White Lotus will once again open its doors this month. The third season will leave behind Hawaii and Italy and instead take fans to Thailand, to unpack a story filled with intrigue and conflicting and memorable characters. While the plot is being kept under wraps, one thing we can likely bank on, judging by past experiences, is that someone, somewhere will find themselves in an early grave in this next batch of episodes.

Win or Lose [Disney+] - February 19

Pixar is set to explore something it has never done before this month, as the famed animation studio will be offering up its first-ever full-scale series. Known as Win or Lose, this show will follow a middle school softball team on the run up to their championship game, and tell a story on an episodic basis from the perspective of each of the major characters. Disney+ doesn't have a lot to offer this month, but it does have this.

Zero Day [Netflix] - February 20

Robert De Niro is set to make his television debut this month too, by appearing in Netflix's drama series Zero Day. In this show, De Niro plays the President of the United States, as he is tasked with uncovering information about and ultimately stopping a cyber attack that threatens the security of the country and the world. Tensions will be high in this show that even features a few big names like Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan.

Reacher: Season 3 [Prime Video] - February 20

Alan Ritchson's towering hero returns this month to star in the third season of the Prime Video show. This batch of Reacher episodes look to adapt the Persuader novel, which sees the titular hero going undercover to rescue an informant who is being held hostage by a former foe. While Reacher may be a mountain of a man, this time around he'll meet a new character that somehow makes him look small...

The Monkey - February 21

Last year, Oz Perkins scared us all silly with the amazing Longlegs and this year he intends to do similar, albeit with a very different kind of story. The Monkey is an adaptation of Stephen King's famous short story that explores how two brothers are tasked with once again dealing with a toy monkey that has spent its existence brutally murdering and killing the people that come into their lives.

1923: Season 2 [Paramount+] - February 23

The second season of the Yellowstone prequel show will see Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton fighting against brutal odds to protect their valuable land. This time, the pair must survive a savage winter, all while their son Spencer makes the long trip home from Africa to aid in the fight to protect the Yellowstone ranch from those that want to stake their claim on it. If you enjoyed the main series and have been looking for more since that rolled its credits, you won't want to miss this.

Last Breath - February 28

This drama is based on real events, a story that revolves around deep-sea diver Chris Lemons, who after a mechanical fault in terrible weather, found himself stuck on the ocean floor with limited air supply. Last Breath chronicles this incident and how Lemons' friends and team came together to mount a daring rescue mission to save his life against immeasurable odds.

That does it for another episode of Screen Time. We'll be back in a few weeks to see what March 2025 has in store for film and TV fans around the world.