Screen Time - February 2024

January kicked off 2024 with some excellent and exciting new movies and TV shows that debuted in cinemas and on streaming services. But how is February looking to continue that trend? This month is crammed with new and promising action flicks, highly-regarded dramas, follow-up seasons of beloved shows, and even a slate of dramatised biographies. Needless to say, there's something for everyone. So, to see what film and TV fans have in store this month, let's dive into a new episode of Screen Time.

But before we get there, one quick reminder: we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so make sure to check for accurate local listings and dates.

Argylle - February 2

From Matthew Vaughn, the man who gave us Kingsman and Kick-Ass comes Argylle, a new thriller involving an author whose stories seem to turn into reality. With a star-studded cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa and more, Argylle kicks off the month with a bang.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith [Prime Video] - February 2

A spy's life doesn't sound so bad. Mystery, travelling, a fair bit of money. It's an attractive enough job prospect to bring together two strangers, who suddenly find their lives turned upside down when they have to pretend to be a married couple on their new assignment.

Migration - February 2

Fresh from the hit that was the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination is showing no sign of stopping as it brings us Migration. The story of a family of ducks going on what is essentially a big holiday to Jamaica stars Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Danny DeVito, and more.

Orion and the Dark [Netflix] - February 2

In this animated feature, a young boy who's afraid of the night is taken on a rollercoaster ride of an adventure by none other than the physical embodiment of the dark. Meeting all sorts of other creatures that make up the night, Orion will learn there's nothing to fear but fear itself.

Halo - Season 2 [Paramount+] - February 8

One of the most important events in all of Halo lore is about to get the live-action treatment when Halo Season 2 premieres this month. If Reach falls, humanity could be doomed, but with Master Chief at its side, perhaps Earth has a chance.

The Iron Claw - February 9

Pro-wrestling is a bit of an insane industry when you take a moment to think about it. It's full of strange and sometimes tragic stories, but perhaps none of them encapsulate these themes more than the story of the Von Erich family. The Iron Claw takes you through their rise and fall in one of A24's most critically acclaimed and highest earning films.

Ted [Sky/Now TV] - February 9

The prequel series that no one knew they needed tells us the story of John and Ted's early days. As the fame of being a walking, talking teddy bear dries up, Ted is going to have to learn to live in the real world, and he's also going to have to get an education as he accompanies John to high school.

Bob Marley: One Love - February 14

One of the most famous musicians in the world, Bob Marley overcame a lot of adversity in his life. One Love seeks to capture that, while also giving moviegoers another chance to listen to the reggae hits that made Marley famous. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Marley, with Lashana Lynch, James Norton, and more joining him in the cast.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 - February 14

Welcome to the public domain, where all we can produce with beloved characters are B-list horror flicks. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is going to be filled with as much gore and edge as its predecessor, except Tigger will be here this time, because he's also joined the public domain.

Madame Web - February 16

Despite no one really wanting more Sony Marvel movies following the flop of Morbius, it seems the production company isn't going to slow down. Madame Web tells the story of four super heroines, the leader of which can see the future and must stop a villain from changing the course of history for the worse.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 3 [Disney+] - February 21

While it might not have as many enamoured fans as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Bad Batch lets us continue on from those days of clones and clankers as we follow a troop of soldiers trying to survive in a galaxy that doesn't want or need them anymore. This is also The Bad Batch's last season, so if you're not caught up, now is the time.

Constellation [Apple TV+] - February 21

Constellation follows the story of Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after her latest mission goes disastrously wrong, only to come home and find that pieces of her life are missing. The Apple TV thriller pushes us to the darkest reaches of space and human psychology.

Avatar: The Last Airbender [Netflix] - February 22

Can Netflix break the curse of live-action Avatar? It's unlikely they can do any worse than M. Night Shyamalan. If you're not familiar with the original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender takes place in a fantasy world where certain people can harness the power of the elements. Once the Fire Nation took over, the world needed a hero, and after 100 years, two Water Tribe children might have finally found him.

Shōgun [Disney+] - February 27

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Shōgun takes us to Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a civil war that threatens to rip the country into pieces. The first two episodes of this limited series will land at the end of the month, while we'll have to wait for the other eight to drop on a weekly basis.

With so many exciting projects planned over the course of February, don't forget to also return in a month's time to see what March has in store for film and TV fans.