Screen Time - February 2023

It's a new month and that means we have a whole slew of movies and TV series to look forward to all over again. While January had a few interesting picks to keep an eye out for, it was generally speaking a steadier month, but February is looking very different. Because for one, it looks like the cinema will be the place to be, as a whole batch of exciting films, from a variety of genres, will be debuting over the next few weeks.

But before we get into our picks for the month, a quick bit of housekeeping as usual. We've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local theatre for accurate listings.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - February 3

You've probably seen all manner of reviews and thoughts about this film already, but it actually hasn't released in the UK as of yet. The Puss in Boots solo outing follow-up sees Antonio Banderas voicing the titular feline hero once again, as he sets out on a journey to replenish his nine lives now that he's down to his last. With Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and more also lending their voice to roles, all on top of an enchanting animation style bringing the tale to life, this is shaping up to be one of the month's biggest flicks.

HQ

The Whale - February 3

Brendan Fraser's Hollywood comeback has been pretty remarkable so far. While the actor isn't quite the action legend he once was, Fraser has found himself in many acclaimed drama roles, and The Whale is his latest. Based on a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher who is attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, this is a story that is meant to be hard-hitting and complex.

HQ

Knock at the Cabin - February 3

M. Night Shyamalan is known for creating quite unusual and unsettling films, and the upcoming Knock at the Cabin definitely fits this bill as well. This story sees a family taken hostage during their vacation, where they are forced to make a decision to avert the apocalypse. With Dave Bautista leading the cast alongside Rupert Grint, this is shaping up to be a chilling thriller.

HQ

You - Season 4 - Part 1 [Netflix] - February 9

Oh Joe, you just never learn. Following the events of Season 3, Netflix's stalker drama is returning with Penn Badgley's Joe leaving the States behind in favour of starting a new life in London. With the aim of living as a normal person, away from temptation, Joe finds himself wrapped up in the ladder of high society, and soon falls back into his old ways. As for how this will all pan out for the strangely charming stalker, we'll know in March when Part 2 premieres.

HQ

Magic Mike's Last Dance - February 10

How many movies can Hollywood crank out about a male stripper? Apparently, a lot. The trilogy of the Channing Tatum led films will be wrapping up in a couple of weeks when Magic Mike's Last Dance debuts in theatres. The exact plot details relating to this final flick are being kept close to the chest, but we know it will include a lot of shirtless dudes and tons of tightly choreographed dance numbers.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - February 17

Whenever a Marvel movie pops up on a Screen Time, you can be damn sure it's set to be the month's biggest flick. Kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania sees Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly's The Wasp being sucked into the Quantum Realm alongside their family, including Michael Douglas' Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne, and Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang. What and who (cough, cough... Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror) awaits them on the other side will have repercussions throughout the entire MCU.

HQ

Outer Banks - Season 3 [Netflix] - February 23

After the events of Season 2, the Pogue family of outcasts have found themselves washed up on a deserted island. With the promise of a future of freedom ahead of them, danger and threat is never too far away from this band of misfits, and that's precisely what we'll get to see unfold when Season 3 of Outer Banks arrives on Netflix in February. With Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, and Carlacia Grant all back and reprising their roles, expect another gripping treasure hunting story.

Cocaine Bear - February 24

Looking at the title, you'd think this was some silly, budget monster movie, when in reality, Cocaine Bear is an over-dramatization of a real event. Telling the story of what happened when a bear found a dropped shipment of cocaine in a Georgia forest, this film sees the very large mammal going on a rampage and causing all kinds of havoc in a thriller that is designed to be hilarious yet somewhat unsettling.

HQ

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 5 [Netflix] - February 24

To many, it's this documentary that catapulted the love of Formula 1 around the globe. The stylised inside look at the motorsport peeled back the curtain and took the focus away from the on-track action and instead put it on the rivalries and dynamics that make the paddock such a cutthroat place. Looking into the 2022 season, Drive to Survive: Season 5 will explore all the storylines that led to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing becoming world champions... again.

HQ

That does it for another episode of Screen Time. Be sure to join us once again in a month's time, as we look and see what March 2023 has in store for film and TV fans.