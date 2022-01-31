Screen Time - February 2022

HQ

While 2022 is shaping up to be quite the monster for the film industry, as was the case with January, February is a month consisting of little more than a few exciting movies to keep an eye on. With that being said, over the next few weeks, we can look forward to ambitious science-fiction flicks, a super sleuthing story, an adaptation of an iconic video game series, and more.

Before we get into our picks this month however, a quick reminder. We have based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local cinema for accurate listings.

Moonfall - February 4

We're not going to lie, the premise of this movie is a little out there. Moonfall is a disaster film of crazy proportions, and depicts what happens when a strange force knocks the Moon out of its natural orbit around Earth, sending it on a direct collision course with the blue planet. With Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson starring in the lead roles, this duo will be tasked with heading out into the cold depths of space to save humanity from what seems to be an inevitable fate, only to discover that the planet's lunar body is home to a deadly, intelligent cosmic entity.

Jackass Forever - February 4

Following 11 years of wacky, painful and outright crazy antics, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and the Jackass crew are back for one final ridiculous ride. Jackass Forever will see the team of nutcases tackle a bunch of daft stunts and pull all kinds of shocking pranks on one another, in this final chapter of one of cinema's most mature and iconic series.

Kimi - February 10 [HBO Max]

There's no doubt that the pandemic has proved to be a bit of a challenge for the movie industry, especially when it comes to filming new productions. However, some flicks have taken the circumstances and ran with it, creating films navigating this new world we live in. The latest of this bunch is the Zoë Kravitz-led Kimi, a film about an agoraphobic tech worker, who uncovers evidence of a crime while reviewing a stream of data. With her company resisting the report, she must leave the comfort of her home to help aid the victim of the crime, in the midst of the pandemic.

Uncharted - February 11

Sony and Naughty Dog may have just released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PlayStation 5, but that isn't the only dose of Nathan Drake we're going to be getting as of late. The live-action feature film based on the iconic explorer is landing in cinemas this month, and will be depicting the origin of Drake and how he came to meet his best friend Sully in the first place. With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starring in the lead roles of Drake and Sullivan respectively, this movie promises action, adventure and some classic Uncharted witty humour.

Death on the Nile - February 11

Following the events of 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh's version of the iconic Belgian detective is back to solve another confounding mystery. This time set on a steam barge sailing down Egypt's Nile river, during a vacation, the famed investigator finds himself wrapped up and tasked with unravelling the truth behind the murder of a young heiress. With Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and more starring, this film is set to continue the story of Agatha Christie's most famous character.

And that about does it. While February might not be the most stacked of months, there's still plenty of interesting movies to keep an eye out for. Be sure to join us once again, next month, when we check out and see what March 2022 has to offer when it comes to films.