Screen Time - December 2025

HQ

It's the final month of the year and in a similar vein to the video game world, it's a steadier month with fewer major premieres worthy of note on streaming services and in cinemas. But that doesn't mean the month is a bust, quite the contrary in fact, as December 2025 has some enormous heavy-hitters lined up.

So sit back and prepare to plan out your viewing schedule for the month ahead, with the added caveat that we've based our choices on a UK release calendar, meaning it's worth checking locally for accurate listings and information.

HQ

Troll 2 [Netflix] - December 1

It's not very often that we highlight non-English language projects in a Screen Time, but considering the immense success of Troll, we figured its sequel was more than worthy of a space here. The simply titled Troll 2 will be coming to Netflix at the start of the month and bringing with it a follow-up adventure, once again made by Norwegian filmmakers, stars, and crew members, and while set in the Nordic country too. If you love a good monster flick, you won't want to miss Troll 2.

This is an ad:

HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - December 5

December is far from a spooky month but that isn't stopping Blumhouse from debuting the anticipated follow-up to its adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's. This sequel will see Josh Hutchinson back in the leading role and being tasked with facing a horde of murderous animatronic animals that work at a family-friendly restaurant/playhouse. With Matthew Lillard somehow returning as an antagonist, expect to be thrilled and freaked out when FNAF 2 rolls into cinemas.

HQ

This is an ad:

Jay Kelly [Netflix] - December 5

Netflix has plenty to offer its subscribers this December and another fine example of this is Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly. This drama film brings together George Clooney and Adam Sandler as a famous movie star and his devoted manager, respectively, all as they navigate a world of self-discovery and confront their past and present. With a hugely stacked cast that also includes Isla Fisher, Billy Crudup, Louis Partridge, Laura Dern, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent, and more, this is looking to be a top addition to Netflix in December.

HQ

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 [Disney+] - December 10

Disney+ has a very limited array of new additions this December, but for the subscribers out there who are looking for something to sink their teeth into, the good news is that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be returning for its second season this month. Bringing back Walker Scobell as the titular hero, this series will further chronicle the demigod's adventures and see how he returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later and finds his world turned upside down with stark new developments...

HQ

Eternity - December 12

For cinemagoers looking for a lighter, albeit more emotionally complex, theatrical experience, Eternity may just be the ticket. This feel-good rom-com features Elizabeth Olsen in the leading role of Joan, a woman who upon reaching the afterlife finds herself trapped between a decision of spending the rest of eternity with the man she spent her physical life with, Miles Teller's Larry, or the man she used to love before he suddenly died at a young age, this being Callum Turner's Luke. Quite a predicament indeed!

HQ

Ella McCay - December 12

Keeping with the comedic themes, next up we have a witty and smart story that follows an idealistic young woman who must struggle through the dynamics of her challenging and demanding career and her dysfunctional and odd family. Ella McCay stars Emma Mackey in the leading role and headlining a stacked cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Jack Lowden, Rebecca Hall, Ayo Edebiri, and more.

HQ

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery [Netflix] - December 12

Look, this film technically premiered in November, but when Netflix hosts a theatrical premiere, it's usually quite a small-scale affair, so if you haven't already seen the next chapter of Rian Johnson's whodunnit series, you shouldn't be too worried. That being said, you soon will be able to catch it, as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will land on the streamer this month and bring with it another mind-boggling case and story for Daniel Craig's famous southern detective to solve.

HQ

Fallout: Season 2 [Prime Video] - December 17

The last - and perhaps most anticipated - video game adaptation of 2025. Prime Video's adaptation of Bethesda's Fallout will continue this month with a second season full of episodes that will take the colourful cast to New Vegas to further unravel a mystery that has been gripping the wasteland and that ties to the incident and day that the bombs dropped and changed the world beyond belief. With Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins back as Lucy and the Ghoul respectively, this is looking to be an unmissable Prime Video addition.

HQ

Avatar: Fire and Ash - December 19

No doubt the global blockbuster of the year. James Cameron is returning this December with the anticipated third chapter in the Avatar series. Fire and Ash takes us back to Pandora to continue the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri, as they travel the planet and continue to attempt to carve out a peaceful life, while constantly being embroiled in conflicts and while being hunted by Quaritch and the brutal humans. Set to be a visual spectacle, considering Cameron's recent record at the box office, anything less than $2 billion in ticket sales will probably see this movie being regarded as a failure...

HQ

Marty Supreme - December 26

Timothee Chalamet has a busy 2026 ahead of him with another Dune film on the horizon, but until then he's building on his recent Christmas period success by starring in A24's ping pong biographical drama, Marty Supreme. Appearing as Marty Mauser, this film chronicles how a devoted young man pushes himself and rises to the pinnacle of the sport of table tennis, and likewise how this drive and ambition puts pressure and creates challenges for his friends and loved ones.

HQ

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants - December 26

We've had plenty of promising flicks already heading to cinemas but what about something ideal for youngsters and families? Enter SpongeBob SquarePants. Yep, a new film is on its way, with this being an animated effort that follows how SpongeBob and Patrick Star journey to the depths of the sea to take on the Flying Dutchman's ghost and ultimately save Bikini Bottom and the ocean along the way. An ideal way to keep the kids busy over the holiday, perhaps?

HQ

Anaconda - December 26

The last major theatrical debut of the year, Anaconda is exactly what you think it is. Here we find a big-budget remake of the iconic B-movie, a silly adventure that sees a group of friends who are going through a mid-life crisis heading to the jungle in an attempt to remake their favourite movie from their youth. The catch is that this becomes far too real too quickly, when they come across an enormous and savage snake that wants nothing more than to make them its next meal.

HQ

Stranger Things: Season 5 Parts 2 & 3 [Netflix] - December 25 and 31

We highlighted Stranger Things in last month's Screen Time, and yes, we're also plonking it at the end of this month despite the fact that the second volume arrives ahead of some of the other entries. We're doing this because Stranger Things will offer two premieres in December, one being on Christmas Day, December 25, and then a grand and series ending finale on December 31. Set to be a monumental conclusion that will finally bring Netflix's show to a close, this will be unmissable entertainment for subscribers of the streamer.

HQ

And that does it. 2025 is in the books but the fun won't be stopping for long as there are plenty of exciting films and TV series coming to cinemas and streaming services at the start of the New Year. So with this in mind, join us in a few weeks for when we look at what January 2026 has in store.