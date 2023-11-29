Screen Time - December 2023

HQ

While the games world tends to slow down and take a breather in December, the film and TV industry is often the opposite. To this end, this December features a whole list of exciting projects for you to catch in cinemas and on streaming services, so with that being the case, let's dive into the final Screen Time of 2023.

But before we do start, a quick reminder. We've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check for accurate local listings and dates. Now that's out of the way, let's crack on.

Candy Cane Lane [Prime Video]- December 1

We've seen a bit of an Eddie Murphy resurgence as of late, with the actor appearing in a variety of films and projects. This December, we're getting the next evolution of that, as Murphy headlines Prime Video's big Christmas flick, a film that sees him bringing the 12 Days of Christmas to life.

Wonka - December 8

The story of how Willy became Wonka. Timothée Chalamet stars as the titular protagonist in this colourful flick from the producer of Harry Potter, a movie that explores how Willy founded and created his chocolate empire all while overcoming the threats of what can be best described as the chocolate mafia.

Leave the World Behind [Netflix] - December 8

Netflix has brought together the talented trio of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke for its latest big drama effort. Leave the World Behind sees a family's relaxing getaway taking an ominous turn when a cyberattack disconnects them from the wider world just as two strangers show up on their doorway.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget - December 8

Coming to cinemas a week before making its debut on Netflix, Aardman's Chicken Run sequel sees the gang breaking into a battery farm to save a bunch of trapped chickens and bring them to their new island sanctuary. With Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton leading the cast, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to be an eggcellent adventure.

Godzilla Minus One - December 15

While Warner Bros. continues to flesh out its Monsterverse, Toho Co. has decided to also put its own spin on the iconic monster story. Godzilla Minus One is a terrifying flick that sees post-WWII Japan attempting to stop the rampaging primordial radioactive lizard from tearing the country asunder.

The Family Plan [Apple TV+] - December 15

Apple TV+'s big new addition for December sees Mark Wahlberg starring as a suburban dad with a secret. The Family Plan sees Wahlberg attempting to protect his family once his life as a former assassin catches up with him and threatens their safety.

Maestro [Netflix] - December 20

Bradley Cooper finds himself back in the director's chair and in front of the camera for his next major flick, Maestro. This movie explores the life of composer Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, who is being portrayed by Carey Mulligan here.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians [Disney+] - December 20

Rick Riordan's fantasy novels have been adapted countless times before, but that hasn't stopped Disney from having a go at it too. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a series coming to Disney+ that will follow young demigod Percy as he races across America to prevent an all-out war between the gods of Olympus.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - December 21

The last major flick in this era of the DC Extended Universe, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also be the final time we see Jason Momoa suiting up as the oceanic protector. Seeing Aquaman facing off with a vengeful Black Manta again, this film also sees him looking to tie the knot, and stopping former Oceanmaster Orm from escaping his incarceration.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire [Netflix] - December 22

The first chapter of Zack Snyder's sci-fi story, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire sees Sofia Boutella taking to the stars as she looks to defend a peaceful settlement from a tyrannical invading force. Arriving on Netflix this December, Part Two is planned for early 2024.

Marvel's What If...? (Season 2) [Disney+] - December 22

The second season of Marvel's hypothetical animated series explores what could have happened if pivotal moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually played out in a different way. This next batch of episodes features various returning live-action cast members lending their voices to their respective animated counterparts.

Next Goal Wins - December 26

Taika Waititi directs Michael Fassbender in this sports comedy film that documents the infamously awful American Samoan football team, who is best known for losing a World Cup qualifying match 31-0 in 2001. Revolving around their campaign in the 2014 World Cup, Fassbender portrays a down-on-his-luck coach signed to help improve the team's efforts.

The Boy and the Heron - December 26

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli are back at it once again for an all-new animated outing that sees a young boy and a heron travelling throughout a world shared by the living and dead in hope of finding his mother. The Boy and the Heron features a stacked English cast, including the likes of Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Gemma Chan, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Dave Bautista, and more.

Ferrari - December 26

Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in crisis in Michael Mann's biopic of the famed Italian supercar manufacturer. Ferrari follows the events as Enzo and his team push their vehicles and creations to their limits in an attempt to win the challenging and treacherous 1,000 mile Mille Miglia race across Italy.

Pokémon Concierge [Netflix] - December 28

Netflix is giving its subscribers a double-helping of stop-motion animated goodness this December, as following Chicken Run 2, The Pokémon Company has teamed up with the streamer to debut a series that follows the adventures of Haru, a concierge at a Pokémon Resort as she spends time with the people and pocket monsters that visit.

And there we have it, another year of Screen Times in the books. While we'll wait until the New Year to check out what January 2024 has to offer, you can join us later this month for a glimpse into the biggest theatrical films that will be looking to make their arrival over the course of 2024.