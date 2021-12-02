Screen Time - December 2021

HQ

It's been a long and arduous year for the film industry, but we're almost at the end of 2021. But before we can ring in the New Year, December is still yet to come and this month, while quite sparse, has some absolutely huge blockbusters to look forward to. Whether it's a long-awaited sci-fi sequel or a jam-packed comedy-drama, December has a few exciting flicks to look out for, and we've pulled them all together in this latest episode of Screen Time.

Before we get into what's on offer: a small reminder. We've based our selections on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local cinema for accurate timings and listings. Now that's out of the way, let's get cracking with a live action adaptation of a video game classic.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - December 3

The Resident Evil series has a weird stigma when it comes to the film industry. The Milla Jovovich-led series started relatively strong before overstaying its welcome and becoming a chore to follow. This December, Resident Evil is once again heading to theatres, in a brand-new take of the video game, with an entirely new cast to boot. Known as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, this movie is looking to be a more faithful adaptation of the first and second games, and takes viewers through various events that made the franchise iconic in the first place.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - December 15

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rounding out 2021 with a movie that seems to be one of its most ambitious crossovers ever. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tom Holland back as the web-slinging kid from Queens, and sees the young superhero navigating a world where he has been outed as Spider-Man following the events of 2019's Far From Home. With the movie also serving as what seems to be the introduction of the Multiverse, bringing various Spider-Man villains from other cinematic takes of the character, this is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Marvel movies yet.

The King's Man - December 22

While we know The Kingsman organisation as a flashy, skilled set of super spies today, the group was initially formed to stand against an evil cabal plotting to start a war that could kill millions. The King's Man tells this very story, in an action-packed adventure starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, and Djimon Hounsou, among a stacked cast of other well-regarded Hollywood talent. With the movie based in the early 20th century, expect a new take on the elegance and class we expect from The Kingsman, as they find their footing in a dangerous, fragile Europe.

The Matrix Resurrections - December 22

You might be like us: still a little confused about what exactly happened in The Matrix trilogy, but regardless of that, it's hard to deny that this series isn't absolutely iconic when it comes to the science-fiction genre, which is why it's so exciting to know that a new movie based in this mind-boggling world is almost here. The Matrix Resurrections sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back in their titular roles of Neo and Trinity, as the pair have to navigate all-manners of unusual situations as they look to escape The Matrix once again.

Don't Look Up [Netflix] - December 24

There's a good chance you missed this one during the hype for The Matrix and Spider-Man, but the Netflix original movie Don't Look Up is aiming to be the comedy-drama movie of the month. With a story revolving around two scientists who have discovered a planet-ending comet with a trajectory for Earth, this film shows the pair attempting to convince the world of the impending doom everyone faces with mostly disappointing, albeit hilarious results. Boasting an absolutely stacked cast, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and more, this movie is set to be Netflix's blockbuster of the month.

While December isn't all that busy a month for the movie industry, there are plenty of exciting films to keep an eye out for. As we close out 2021, be sure to drop by once again around the New Year where we will be looking at all the top movies to check out over the course of the entirety of 2022.