Screen Time - August 2026

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The summer rush in the world of film and television tends to peak in July, when many of the biggest blockbusters of the year make their arrival in cinemas. It's not to say there aren't major premieres in the weeks that follow, but we do tend to see smaller-scale projects arriving in the final summer month, as is the case this August. Still, for streaming fans, there's plenty to be excited about, so let's take a look at what's in store on this latest episode of Screen Time.

As usual, we've based our picks off a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Ted Lasso: Season 4 [Apple TV] - August 5

To kick things off, we have the return of your favourite fictional football coach. After a few years away, Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted Lasso in Apple TV's acclaimed comedy series, this time trading the challenge of managing a men's football team for that of a women's side. To this end, while there will be a few familiar faces and places making an appearance, get ready for a whole new adventure where we're taught to "believe".

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Ice Cream Man - August 7

The spooky season may be a little way off, but if you are looking for something to scare your socks off, Eli Roth has something that might just make you wretch at the same time. Ice Cream Man is a film set in an idyllic summer town, which spirals into chaos when an evil ice cream man turns the local children into vicious and bloodthirsty killers.

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Alley Cats [Netflix] - August 7

Ricky Gervais' latest comedy television project is taking a step away from live-action drama in favour of serving up an outrageously funny and crude animation based on feral cats. Known as Alley Cats, this short show sees a group of misfit felines causing havoc on the streets and otherwise getting caught up in disgraceful and shocking behaviour, all while serving up commentaries on different social paradigms.

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Fall 2: Deadpoint - August 7

The next chapter in the rather literal film series revolves around a new duo who are thrust into an unimaginable and terrifying scenario where they find themselves trapped on a cliff face, hundreds of metres off the ground, without any safety gear or prospect of being saved. Yep, Fall 2: Deadpoint is a movie that plays on your fear of heights, this time trading a wobbly and rusting telecommunications tower for a Thai cliff edge.

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The Last House [Netflix] - August 7

There are few treats in store for Netflix subscribers this August, and for those who enjoy feature length projects, one is Louis Leterrier's The Last House. This thriller flick follows a family who find themselves trapped in their own home with no prospect of escape, all as a supernatural presence makes its impact on Earth. Can the family manage their dwindling resources, will they be able to last? These are the questions we'll soon get answers for.

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Reacher: Season 4 [Prime Video] - August 12

Alan Ritchson has starred as the imposing Jack Reacher for three seasons of television already on Prime Video, but this August he'll be returning for yet another batch of episodes. This next chapter will see Reacher facing a new challenge as he finds himself wrapped up in a mind-boggling case involving the US government and a woman on a subway. With conspiracy running rampant, will Reacher be able to get to the bottom of this mystery?

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The End of Oak Street - August 14

Anne Hathaway is having one heck of a year. Fresh off the back of The Odyssey, Mother Mary, and The Devil Wears Prada 2, now the famed actress will be starring alongside Ewan McGregor in director David Robert Mitchell's action flick The End of Oak Street. This movie sees how a family adapts to being transported back to the Jurassic era by a cosmic event, seeing them trapped in a period where most everything is out to eat them.

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Lanterns (HBO Max) - August 16

The next DC Studios project to follow Supergirl will introduce a few new and key faces to the rebooted universe. The action series Lanterns will shine a spotlight on the Green Lantern Corps, and specifically Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, seeing how the pair combine to solve a bizarre murder case stretching the United States. Expect some major cameos in this project, not least Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner.

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Mutiny - August 21

Let's not beat around the bush as you know what to expect from a Jason Statham movie at this point. Mutiny, as this flick is known, follows a skilled operative as he works to uncover an international conspiracy after watching his billionaire industrialist boss being murdered. Expect intense and well-choreographed action, plenty of violence, and all while Statham delivers a gruff and stoic performance.

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Coyote vs. Acme - August 21

To think this movie almost never saw the light of day. After once being buried as a tax write-off, the live-action/animation hybrid film of Coyote vs. Acme will be making its arrival in cinemas this August. The premise will be to see Acme's most famous customer, Wile E. Coyote, taking to the stand in a court proceeding against the corporation to get compensation for years and years of faulty products. Yep, it's going to be a memorable one.

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Insidious: Out of the Further - August 21

Even if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are seemingly retired from the horrifying and supernatural universe encompassing The Conjuring, Insidious, and more, the wheels of this wider saga continue to turn. To this end, Insidious: Out of the Further is making its arrival this August as another major horror offering, this time revolving around a young mother who discovers she can travel into the supernatural and frightening world of the Further, and even bring back what lives there with her...

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The Dog Stars - August 28

Ridley Scott is almost ready to serve up yet another film, as the now 88-year-old director is behind the sci-fi action-adventure film The Dog Stars. This project follows a collection of survivors attempting to build a new life in a world where a virus wiped out most of humanity, leaving desperate and savage people in its wake. With Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, and Margaret Qualley among the cast, expect a memorable and thrilling story.

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Dark Matter: Season 2 [Apple TV] - August 28

We've had to wait a couple of years, but it's almost time for the second season of Apple TV's sci-fi thriller series, Dark Matter. Building on the events of the first round of episodes, we'll see both Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly reprising their roles, seeing the former continue to attempt to return home to his family after an alternate version of himself from another universe abducted him and replaced him.

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One Night Only - August 28

There have only been a handful of comedy projects worth spotlighting this August, but for those who enjoy kicking back to a good rom-com, there is something for you to round out this month's episode of Screen Time. One Night Only is effectively a horny version of The Purge, as it explores a world where single people can only have sex on one night of the year, and sees how two New Yorkers collide, develop a connection, and have to make tough decisions in a 12-hour span. Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner headline this theatrical offering.

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And there we have it, another Screen Time is in the books. Be sure to return in a month's time to see what September 2026 has in store for cinemagoers and streaming service subscribers.