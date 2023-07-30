Screen Time - August 2023

HQ

Summer is coming to an end already, but while there is still at least a month of sunshine and heat to enjoy, movie and TV production companies are doing everything they can to get you back inside to catch the latest and most exciting films and shows. With this being the case, August 2023 has some truly exciting films coming to cinemas and some promising shows on streamers to boot, so to get a whiff of what's coming, let's dive into the latest episode of Screen Time.

But before we do, a quick reminder once again. We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings, dates, and times.

HQ

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - August 2

The animation renaissance is in full swing. Ever since Spider-Verse looked to redefine what an animated movie could be, we've seen production companies getting creative with their styles as well, and the latest film to buy into this will be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. This flick brings an incredibly stacked cast and looks to tell the story of a younger version of the turtle brothers, as they are tasked with saving New York City from a horde of mutant monsters.

This is an ad:

HQ

Meg 2: The Trench - August 4

Jason Statham is back and looks to head deep beneath the waves to face off against more monster sharks. This sequel to The Meg, known simply as Meg 2: The Trench, sees humanity faced with a group of colossal sharks and other seafaring creatures, all following a research endeavour in the Mariana Trench that went horribly wrong. Needless to say, if you like watching Statham fight giant great whites, this film will look to offer that and then some.

HQ

This is an ad:

Haunted Mansion - August 11

It's a bit of a unicorn these days, but yes, Haunted Mansion is a new cinematical Disney IP. This film is a big screen adaptation of the famous theme park attraction, and is seeing an impressive cast, including the likes of Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield, and more, all portraying ghost hunters and ghouls, who are battling for control of a creepy manor house.

HQ

The Last Voyage of the Demeter - August 11

Have you ever wondered how Dracula managed to get from Carpathia all the way to London? The Last Voyage of the Demeter is a horror film that looks to adapt a singular chapter of Bram Stoker's famous novel, as it tells the horrifying tale of what the crew of the Demeter schooner faced during their journey with a certain undead vampire on board.

HQ

Heart of Stone [Netflix] - August 11

Netflix's big movie of the month sees Gal Gadot starring as a member of a shadow intelligence agency who is tasked with stopping a hacker from stealing a deadly and valuable weapon. Heart of Stone is this very big budget action flick, which also sees Jamie Dornan and Matthias Schweighöfer starring alongside the Wonder Woman-star.

HQ

Gran Turismo - August 11

Sony is continuing its effort of bringing its major franchises to the big screen this month, as Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo is getting the film adaptation treatment. This story sees a young sim-racer being promoted to the big leagues, all with the help of his trainer, who is being portrayed by David Harbour. With Orlando Bloom also starring, this movie is all about going from gamer to racer.

HQ

Blue Beetle - August 18

Despite the woes of DC, this August will bring us another live-screen adaptation from this comic book universe. Blue Beetle will show what happens when an alien relic chooses a teenager to be its host, granting him access to a powerful suit of armour. With Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña leading the cast, this film is set to be one of the final movies in the DC Extended Universe, all before opening the way to the DC Universe formed by James Gunn.

HQ

Strays - August 18

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Sofia Vergara, Isla Fisher, and a host of other famous stars lending their voices to an array of vengeful stray dogs. Need we say anymore? Strays is a movie that explores how a troupe of dogs look to get revenge on a cruel owner who decided to abandon his loving canine companion.

HQ

Ahsoka [Disney+] - August 23

The one of only two TV series that we're highlighting on this episode of Screen Time. Disney+'s Ahsoka sees fans returning to A Galaxy Far, Far Away for an adventure that sees Rosario Dawson starring as the famous former Jedi Knight and Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, as she looks to protect those in danger after the fall of the Empire, all while uncovering a nefarious new plot that intends to pave the way to a new galactic order.

HQ

One Piece [Netflix] - August 31

While everything seems to have a live-screen adaptation these days, the incredibly famous and long-running anime, One Piece, is only just joining this fray. The first season of the show will look to kick off the journeys of Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, Zoro, and the rest of the pirate crew, as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans in the hopes of finding the ultimate treasure to be dubbed the Pirate King.

HQ

While August has plenty to watch, if you're wondering what September has in store for film and TV fans, you can be sure to join us in a month's time to explore just that.