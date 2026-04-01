Screen Time - April 2026

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Spring has well and truly sprung and while you might be expecting to start braving the big bad world and spending more and more time outdoors, the major slate of movies and TV series making their arrival in cinemas and on streaming services will do their best to convince you otherwise. This April is chock-full of unmissable films and TV, and as usual we've gathered the cream of the crop for this month's episode of Screen Time.

As always, we've based our choices on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate information and listings.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - April 1

Kicking off the episode is what could be one of the year's biggest films. Following the stellar effort of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination and Nintendo are back for a cosmic sequel that will take the charismatic cast into the stars for a galactic adventure. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie looks to leave behind the Mushroom Kingdom while introducing a ton of other legendary characters from the wider Mario world, ultimately delivering an adventure that video game fans won't want to miss.

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The Drama - April 3

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are two of the biggest film stars in the world currently, so naturally seeing the pair team-up for an A24-produced flick is worth spotlighting. The Drama follows a happily engaged couple whose wedding week falls apart when a dark secret is revealed and their relationship is truly put to the test...

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Fuze - April 3

Looking for more straightforward action? If so, Fuze is where you should direct your attention. This is a flick that sees how a crack-team of criminals complete a legendary heist all by using an unexploded World War II bomb as a decoy. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Sam Worthington, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the cast, expect a rather star-studded flick.

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Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord [Disney+] - April 6

Your favourite Sith Lord turned crime boss is returning this April for his own dedicated spinoff animated Star Wars series. Maul - Shadow Lord explores the events of Darth Maul's life after the Clone Wars and sees how he goes about rebuilding his criminal empire on a planet that has yet to feel the grip and oppressing strain of the Empire.

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The Boys: Season 5 [Prime Video] - April 8

It all comes down to this. After four seasons of jaw-dropping violence, it's finally time for The Boys to reach its conclusion, all in the form of a dedicated last chapter that sees Billy Butcher and his gang taking the fight to Homelander and Vought for what will no doubt be a bloody, twisted, and somewhat hilarious finale.

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Ready or Not 2: Here I Come - April 10

Samara Weaving just can't seem to catch a break. After surviving the brutal events of Ready or Not, now the actress is back on the run as Grace, in a dedicated sequel that sees her hunted by four rival families that are competing for a now vacant throne. Can she and her sister, portrayed by Kathryn Newton, live to tell the tale?

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Outcome [Apple TV] - April 10

There are a few key reasons to dedicate some time to Apple TV this month and one example is to see the latest directorial effort from Jonah Hill. The iconic comedy actor is back in the director's seat (and in front of the camera) for the flick known as Outcome, a project that follows Keanu Reeves' Reef Hawk, a former Hollywood star that is attempting to return to the limelight after five years away dealing with a crippling and secretive drug addiction.

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Undertone - April 10

A24 has a busy April ahead, as next up is another unmissable horror project from the production company. Undertone is a thrilling and unsettling story about a podcast host who unexpectedly welcomes something darker and more twisted into her life while listening to horrifying recordings as part of her ongoing murder-mystery series.

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Euphoria: Season 3 [HBO Max] - April 13

We've had to wait longer than expected but finally Euphoria is returning to TV screens this April for the third chapter of the wider story. This drama series moves away from the high-school chaos to depict the cast as young adults dealing with all of the strains and pressures that this age period brings, with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and more returning for this next round of episodes.

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Margo's Got Money Troubles: Season 1 [Apple TV] - April 15

One of the other major Apple TV additions this April is the new comedy-drama series Margo's Got Money Troubles. This series puts Elle Fanning in the lead role and sees her portraying a young mother who in a bid to deal with growing financial strain turns to OnlyFans, using advice from her estranged pro wrestling father to help make the most out of the platform.

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Beef: Season 2 [Netflix] - April 16

As usual, Netflix has a few hits worth spotlighting in April, and one such example is the return of the comedy series Beef. Moving away from Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's war, this second season revolves around Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny's young couple as they overcome witnessing an unsettling fight between Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan's husband and wife pairing.

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Lee Cronin's The Mummy - April 17

Yet another flick for the horror freaks out there. Evil Dead Rise's Lee Cronin is back in the director's seat for another gruesome and twisted effort that revolves around a long-lost daughter who returns as something else... Lee Cronin's The Mummy is a tale that delves into the mythos of mummification and sees how a family is haunted by what was once their beautiful daughter.

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Stranger Things: Tales from '85 [Netflix] - April 23

The main Stranger Things story may have reached its conclusion but there are still reasons to return to Hawkins for more supernatural and unusual adventures. One such example is in the animated series Stranger Things: Tales from '85, a more isolated adventure that witnesses how Eleven and the gang dealt with a paranormal mystery threatening the town in the winter of 1985 when they were much younger.

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Michael - April 24

You know the man, you know his music, but do you really know his story? If the jury is still out on the latter point then you won't want to miss Michael, Antoine Fuqua's docu-drama that delves into the life of Michael Jackson and looks to chronicle how a talented young musician rose to become the King of Pop and soon dealt with all of the complications that global stardom brings.

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Apex [Netflix] - April 24

The penultimate Netflix project that we're going to spotlight this April is Apex, an action-thriller that follows Charlize Theron's adrenaline junkie character Sasha, who during an effort to conquer a brutal river finds herself fighting for survival beyond more than what nature can offer up. With Taron Egerton and Eric Bana in the cast, expect a movie that truly embodies the hunt or be hunted mantra.

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Man on Fire: Season 1 [Netflix] - April 30

The last Netflix production and final Screen Time entry for April sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starring in a new adaptation of the Man on Fire story. Based on a novel that also served as the inspiration for the 2004 Denzel Washington movie, Man on Fire follows a former mercenary who embarks on a revenge quest while simultaneously protecting the daughter of a dead colleague.

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Another whopper indeed. As always, you can join us in a month's time to see what May 2026 has to offer for cinemagoers and streaming service users.