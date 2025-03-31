Screen Time - April 2025

HQ

Video game fans listen up. We've had a few months in the past that have featured a bunch of different adaptations of recognisable series and franchises, but very few are as packed as this April. This month's main theme is video game adaptations, but beyond that there are a host of other promising new projects coming to cinemas and streaming services too. So, with a lot planned let's crack on with the next episode of Screen Time.

Before we begin, a bit of housekeeping once again. We've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

Devil May Cry [Netflix] - April 3

Kicking things off is the next major team-up between Netflix and Castlevania showrunner Adi Shankar. This time the anime talent is leaving Konami franchises behind in favour of working on a Capcom IP, specifically the beloved Devil May Cry. In this show, we get to meet Dante and see how the demon hunter is being tasked with saving the world from supernatural and twisted threats.

The Bondsman [Prime Video] - April 3

One of Prime Video's big additions this month is headlined by Kevin Bacon, who here plays a murdered-then-resurrected bounty hunter, who must now use his specific set of skills to track and eliminate demons that have escaped Hell, all on behalf of the Devil. This action series is set to be violent, dark, and a little humorous too, and is tracking to be a must-watch for subscribers this April.

A Minecraft Movie - April 4

Another major video game adaptation making its debut this April will bring Mojang's immensely popular blocky world to cinemas. A Minecraft Movie is pretty much what it says on the tin, and sees a bunch of individuals transported into the unusual land and tasked with finding a way home, albeit with the help of Jack Black's Steve. Featuring a cast that also includes Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge, this is one movie you won't want to miss in cinemas.

Death of a Unicorn - April 4

A24 actually has a couple of projects planned for this month, with the first being the dark-comedy Death of a Unicorn. In this flick, Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, Richard E. Grant, and more must survive vengeful unicorns, who are looking to strike back to protect their foals and to take revenge against the pharmaceutical company that experimented on them in an effort of bottling their advanced healing properties.

Black Mirror: Season 4 [Netflix] - April 10

One of Netflix's most famous series is making its grand return this month and with it bringing an array of fresh anthology episodes. Black Mirror's seventh season will offer up a stacked cast and trap them in either uncomfortable or harrowing scenarios that tend to parody or serve as a satire on some form of reality. Needless to say, if you've been missing a bit of unorthodox drama, this is the ticket.

G20 [Prime Video] - April 10

The other major Prime Video addition of the month will see Viola Davis taking centrestage and appearing as the President of the United States who must fight to survive terrorists that have taken over the G20 political summit. With Anthony Starr among the cast, this film is all about action and drama on a major global stage, with a theme that feels very 80s in its design.

Your Friends & Neighbours [Apple TV+] - April 11

The biggest Apple TV+ project that is worth keeping a tab on this April is the Jon Hamm-led Your Friends & Neighbours, which is a drama series that sees the former Mad Men actor turning to a life of burglary to continue funding his expensive socialite lifestyle, following a rough divorce and losing his job. However, this all soon falls apart when one day he breaks into the wrong home...

The Amateur - April 11

This next film sees Rami Malek leading a stacked cast - including the likes of Jon Bernthal, Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne, and more - and starring as a CIA cryptographer who blackmails the organisation he works for in an attempt to let him go after a group of terrorists that were responsible for murdering his wife. Expect plenty of action and high-stakes thrills with this film.

Drop - April 11

Brandon Sklenar seems to be absolutely everywhere these days, be it historical dramas or rom-coms, and soon he'll be adding mysterious thrillers to this list too when he stars alongside Meghann Fahy in the upcoming Drop. This movie sees a widowed mother's first date in years taking a turn for the worst when she begins to suspect that her date is harassing and threatening her life.

The Last of Us: Season 2 [Max/Sky/Now TV] - April 14

Yet another major video game adaptation, HBO's The Last of Us returns this month to kick off its second season. This next chapter of the storyline will begin adapting Part II of Naughty Dog's action-adventure and see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey returning as Joel and Ellie, respectively, alongside a collection of new and other returning stars.

Sinners - April 18

Michael B. Jordan is soon set to appear in the upcoming Sinners, where he will take on two roles, playing twin brothers, who after returning to their hometown discover that it has now been overrun by a very evil, bloodsucking presence. With Hailee Steinfeld and Jack O'Connell also starring, this drama film is looking to offer plenty of action and even horrific elements too.

Andor: Season 2 [Disney+] - April 22

Many will tell you that Andor is the best that Star Wars has been in years, and while there's definitely an argument to be made to support that, this level of success puts a great deal of emphasis and expectation on the second season, which will debut this April. This season will arrive in four parts that each explore one year in the four years between the first season of the series and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, meaning expect a grand and sweeping tale in this next batch of episodes.

You: Season 5 [Netflix] - April 24

Penn Badgeley's Joe Goldberg has the perfect life, despite the many, many years of creepy stalking activity. After returning to the city where Joe's troubles first began, he finds himself once again falling into old habits, while also being tormented by ghosts from his past. This next batch of episodes will also be the series final ones, meaning expect a conclusion to the story that has spanned years up to this point.

The Accountant 2 - April 25

We've waited years for this follow-up but finally Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal are teaming back up for The Accountant 2, an action sequel that sees the intellectual Christian Wolff and his brother Braxton tasked with solving the murder of a treasury chief, which soon sees the pair becoming embroiled in a complex and dangerous mystery.

Havoc [Netflix] - April 25

Netflix's big feature length offering for April. Havoc sees Tom Hardy appearing as a hardened detective who is tasked with fighting his way through a criminal underworld in the effort of saving the estranged son of a local politician. This story will offer brutal action and also plenty of drama and mystery, as protagonist Walker soon becomes trapped in a web of conspiracy and corruption.

Until Dawn - April 25

The other major theatrical video game adaptation and the final one for the month of April, David F. Sandberg's Until Dawn is inspired by Supermassive's popular horror game and sees a collection of youngsters tasked with surviving the night while being hunted down by several mysterious foes and killers. The catch? This terrifying night is also a loop, meaning each dawn it resets, leaving the gang tasked with figuring out how to snap the cycle.

The Legend of Ochi - April 25

A24's second and other major theatrical offering for April. The Legend of Ochi is an unusual fantasy adventure that revolves around a young girl, who looks to break traditions and trends, by befriending and saving a rare and elusive animal species from the harm of humans, ultimately sending her on a crazy adventure to take the small and loveable creature home.

And that brings us to the end of another episode. Be sure to return in a few weeks to see what May 2025 has in store for film and TV fans.