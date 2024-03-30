Screen Time - April 2024

HQ

April is a shadow of what we saw in March, both in the film and TV sector, and in the games world. There are a few exciting new additions coming to cinemas and streamers this month for movies and series lovers, but the offering is significantly lacking compared to what we saw last month. Still, to see what stands out, let's dive into a new episode of Screen Time.

But before we do, let's get the typical housekeeping: we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check locally for accurate listings and information.

The First Omen - April 5

This film serves as a prequel to the iconic and classic horror film The Omen, and revolves around a young American woman sent to Rome to begin life in servitude to the church. However, a frightening conspiracy and untold darkness surrounding the birthing of pure evil puts a massive strain on her devotion to the faith.

Sugar [Apple TV+] - April 5

Colin Farrell teams up with Apple TV+ to lend his talents to the role of John Sugar, a private investigator who has been tasked with uncovering the dark and twisted truth behind the disappearance of the granddaughter of one of Hollywood's elites. With gritty action and a bewildering story, this series also stars Amy Ryan in one of the leading roles.

Monkey Man - April 5

Dev Patel stars in this John Wick-like action movie set in India. Monkey Man revolves around a young man who in a vengeance campaign against the corrupt who murdered his mother and endangers the helpless, he dons a monkey mask and unleashes gritty and violent justice.

Fallout [Prime Video] - April 11

Arguably the most anticipated series making its arrival this month, Fallout is a grand-scale live-action adaptation of Bethesda's iconic RPG video games. The show revolves around Ella Purnell's Vault 33 dweller Lucy, as she explores the wasteland, getting up to crazy hijinks, and meeting several new allies and faces along the way, including Walton Goggins' Ghoul and Aaron Moten's Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus.

Civil War - April 12

In quite an unusual turn of events for production company A24, Civil War is a massive action-packed adventure that explores a dystopian future where the US has been split into two warring factions. Following a team of embedded journalists as they race to save the country from further irreparable damage, this ambitious film brings together Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and the real-life power couple of Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, all to lead the cast.

Franklin [Apple TV+] - April 12

Apple is getting back into the historical dramas that it so loves much this month, with the Michael Douglas-led Franklin. This series follows America's founding father as he sets out on a dangerous mission to France in an effort of engineering an alliance to secure the future of the young nation during the American Revolutionary War.

Arcadian - April 12

Nicolas Cage lends his talents to this upcoming flick that sees him portraying the father of two twin teenage sons, as they fight and struggle to survive in a remote farmhouse towards the end of the world. Fighting back against terrifying and deadly creatures, this thriller is looking to be crammed with action-packed and horror elements.

Abigail - April 19

This April really is crammed with horror and that's precisely what we're getting with the upcoming Abigail once again. This film follows a group of criminals who realise they're in for more than they've bargained for after they kidnapped a powerful underworld figure's ballerina daughter, only to discover the girl is not particularly normal. Giancarlo Esposito leads the cast, which also includes Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and Matthew Goode.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver [Netflix] - April 19

The second part of Zack Snyder's sci-fi series sees Sofia Boutella back in the lead role of Kora, as she begins her effort to dismantle and to strike back against the overpowering empire. With Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Michael Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone and more starring or returning, this is set to be Netflix's big offering for the month.

The Book of Clarence - April 19

We're going to make this one a short one as many regions have likely already had the chance to see The Book of Clarence. Due to licensing issues, the movie is finally making its arrival in the UK this month, bringing a comedic and adventurous take on a grifter attempting to build a better life during the rise of the Messiah.

The American Society of Magical Negroes - April 26

Justice Smith stars as the young Aren, a magical individual who has been recruited to join a secret black society that is tasked with making white people's lives easier. The fantastical comedy film is looking to poke fun at race dynamics, and sees David Alan Grier leading the cast to complete said task.

Challengers - April 26

Zendaya lends her talents to this dramatic, romantic, sports film about a young tennis prodigy turned coach called Tashi, who is tasked with helping her champion husband return to form, all while he faces off against his former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend. If you enjoy romantically-complicated movies or sports flicks, this one is one to watch out for.

Knuckles [Paramount+] - April 26

Idris Elba lends his voice to the iconic red echidna in this spinoff live-action series that picks up after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and includes both Sonic and Tails as cameo stars. This show sees Knuckles tasked with training a human man the ways of the warrior echidna, and as you would expect, that doesn't always go as planned.

That wraps up yet another episode of Screen Time. Be sure to return in a few week's time, when we take a look at what May 2024 is bringing to the table.