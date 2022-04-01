Screen Time - April 2022

HQ

We're already a third of the way through 2022. While this year hasn't been the most packed when it comes to movies, the past three months have served up a range of exciting blockbusters worthy of heading to your local cinemas for. April is looking to build on what the former months offered, by once again featuring a bunch of major motion pictures in a variety of unique genres. So with this being the case, let's see what April 2022 is bringing to the table in this month's instalment of Screen Time.

But, before we do crack on, it's worth remembering that we are basing our picks on a UK release calendar, so make sure to check your local cinema for accurate listings and times.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - April 1

If you told us in 2019 that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie would be a big enough success that it would garner a sequel only a couple of years after it originally premiered, we probably wouldn't have believed you. But following a Sonic redesign and a shockingly entertaining product being delivered, a sequel is more than deserving, a sequel that is even big enough to once again see Jim Carrey return as Dr Robotnik along with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna voiced by none other than Idris Elba. This sequel is aiming to be bigger and better than the original, so hopefully it manages to live up to this promise.

This is an ad:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - April 8

2022 is really shaping up to be quite an exciting year for the World of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as we can not only look forward to Hogwarts Legacy arriving around the holidays, but also the next instalment in the Fantastic Beasts series landing in cinemas this April. This third movie in the saga sees the efforts of the dark wizard Grindelwald, played by Mads Mikkelsen now, being stepped up, and in response the famed Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is being forced to elevate his efforts to strike out the growing movement helmed by Grindelwald. With Eddie Redmayne and Ezra Miller also returning as Newt Scamander and Credence Barebone, this is looking to take the title as April's biggest blockbuster.

HQ

The Lost City - April 15

This is an ad:

While you're no doubt excited for both movies we've talked about already, those looking for a good laugh should look no further than The Lost City. This movie sees Sandra Bullock starring as the reclusive romance novelist, Loretta Sage who during a book tour with her cover modelist, Alan, portrayed by Channing Tatum, has been kidnapped and taken into the jungle. In an attempt to escape and survive, the pair find themselves wrapped up in all kinds of daft circumstances and situations. If that's not enough to sell you, Brad Pitt also cameos as a handsome do-it-all hero type that is tasked with saving Bullock's Sage and Tatum's Alan.

The Northman - April 15

If it's revenge stories that take your fancy, then look no further than Robert Eggers' action-epic The Northman. This historical film sees Alexander Skarsgård starring as the vengeful Viking prince Amleth who has taken on the quest to slay the people who killed his father. Telling a gritty and gruesome tale packed with action and tons of gore, this movie also boasts an incredibly impressive cast, with the likes of Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willem Dafoe all attached and starring.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - April 22

This is an ad:

There are very few actors out there that have both the charisma and backstory to have an entire movie written about them, in which they star as themselves. Nicolas Cage is one of those few people, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the movie that sees Cage playing a cash-strapped version of himself that is being paid to attend a drug kingpin billionaire's birthday party, while also serving as a CIA informant. With Pedro Pascal appearing as said billionaire, this movie is looking to be as hilarious as it is daft.

That wraps up yet another edition of Screen Time. Be sure to let us know what you think about each of these movies, and also join us again in a month, when we shift our focus to see what May 2022 is bringing to the table.