Screen Time - 2024

Now that 2023 is wrapped up, it's time we turn our attention towards 2024 and what this year is looking to offer for film fans. While we have recently begun including TV series and new additions on streaming platforms in our Screen Times, as we're looking at the next 12 months, we're focussing solely on theatrical films, of which judging by the premiere dates we do already know about, there are plenty to look forward to.

But before we dive into this expanded edition of Screen Time, a quick reminder: we've based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check local listings and dates.

The Beekeeper - January 12

Kicking off the year we have a brand-new action flick led by everyone's favourite raspy-voiced Brit, Jason Statham. The Beekeeper sees Statham taking brutal vengeance on those who revealed his secret identity as a special, clandestine operative to the world.

Mean Girls - January 19

After two decades, the original Mean Girls is getting a fresh coat of paint. The Mean Girls of 2024 is going to offer some big changes. A new cast, some musical numbers, and more will bring the classic comedy to a new generation. But for older fans, there are also some returning cast members to keep the nostalgia going.

Argylle - February 2

A spy novel author, real spies, a boatload of action and explosions, and a cat in a backpack. All that and more comes to our screens in early February when Argylle launches. Coming from the mind behind Kingsman and Kick-Ass, Argylle follows a novelist who is brought into the underground world of spies and syndicates.

HQ

Migration - February 2

Coming hot off the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination is ready with another animated adventure. This time, we'll be following a family of ducks as they go on the journey of a lifetime. Beginning in New England, they'll travel through New York all the way to Jamaica in this light-hearted comedy.

HQ

The Iron Claw - February 9

Wrestling is fake. We all know that. But sometimes the stories are all too real. The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and more as the Von Erich brothers, who made history in the world of pro wrestling in the 1960s. Pushed by their father to be the best they can be, this family's story quickly takes a dark turn.

HQ

Madame Web - February 16

We can't believe they made Morbius for women. In all seriousness, Madame Web is the latest Sony spin-off for its own Spidey universe. Starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Madame Web, the film will see her and three Spider-Women facing down a villain with the ability to see the future.

HQ

Dune: Part Two - March 1

After the acting strike pushed Dune: Part Two out of its destined release date, next Spring finally lets us return to Arrakis. Based on the second half of the first Dune book, we'll see Paul Atreides' rise to power on the desert planet as he seeks revenge against the Harkonnens. If you're into your sci-fi epics, you won't want to miss this one.

HQ

The Fall Guy - March 1

One of the hottest actors in Hollywood these days, Ryan Gosling leads this action comedy flick where he stars alongside Emily Blunt, portraying a former stuntman who gets wrapped up in all kinds of crazy antics when hunting down a missing movie star. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson also appearing, The Fall Guy is looking to be one of March's biggest movies.

HQ

Kung Fu Panda 4 - March 8

After three fantastic mainline outings, Dreamworks' legendary animated series is making a comeback. In this movie, Po will be up against a new villain called the Chameleon, who can shapeshift into powerful kung fu masters. Hopefully this film will match the expectations set by the previous trilogy.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - March 29

When there's something strange in your neighbourhood, there really is only one person to call. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the sequel to the rebooted film series, and sees Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd and the rest of the team working together with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and the remaining original gang to stop an icy attack on New York City.

HQ

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - April 12

You've seen the giant ape and the radioactive lizard fight each other and a shared threat, and now we're seeing the latter happen once again. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees the primordial duo teaming up to take on another potential world-ending calamity in a movie that promises huge amounts of destruction and devastation.

HQ

The Garfield Movie - May 24

Chris Pratt might have one of the best agents around. Not only did he manage to score the role of Mario this year, but next year he'll be starring as one of the most famous felines on the planet. The Garfield Movie will involve everything you'd associate with the fat cat. Some minor hatred towards Odie, some quips to the camera, and plenty of lasagne to eat.

HQ

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - May 24

It has been a long time since we last got a look at what the world might resemble if apes took over. In the latest Planet of the Apes movie, we're jumping forward in time, past the age of Caesar and into a new era as we follow his ancestors. With the dominion of humans long over, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will see our distant ancestors establish themselves in their new world.

HQ

Furiosa - May 24

Following the success of the epic Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa is a spinoff that explores the origins of the renegade post-apocalyptic warrior before she joined forces with Mad Max. This epic story sees Anya Taylor-Joy leading the cast, while Chris Hemsworth also stars in a supporting role.

HQ

Imaginary Friends - May 24

Boasting one of the most stacked casts you will see in 2024, Imaginary Friends is a comedy film that follows a young girl who after living through a difficult experience gains the ability to see imaginary friends that have been left behind by their adult counterparts. With Emily Blunt, Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, John Krasinski, Steve Carrell, Sam Rockwell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vince Vaughn, Awkwafina, and more all appearing, this is looking to be the spring's big comedy outing.

Ballerina - June 7

The John Wick universe is expanding with a spinoff film that revolves around a young assassin who is seeking revenge on those who murdered her family. Ballerina sees Ana de Armas leading the cast, while Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane are all reprising their roles as Wick, Charon, and Winston, respectively.

Inside Out 2 - June 14

Pixar's next big flick will see the animation studio returning to one of its more recent IPs. After a nine-year hiatus, Pixar is finally giving us a sequel to Inside Out, with this follow-up seeing the crew of emotions being overwhelmed with new emotions joining their team, all as host Riley reaches and faces the challenges of being a teenager.

HQ

The Bikeriders - June 21

An all-star trio of Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer are teaming up for a crime-drama flick that revolves around a motorcycle club. The Bikeriders chronicles the lives of the members of the club as they rise to prominence in the American Midwest, and get wrapped up in all manner of criminal affairs.

HQ

A Quiet Place: Day One - June 28

John Krasinski is further expanding his A Quiet Place universe with a spinoff called A Quiet Place: Day One. This film will star Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn, as well as Djimon Hounsou and Lupita Nyong'o, all as they look to survive in a world where noise is your greatest enemy.

Despicable Me 4 - July 5

Gru, Lucy, the kids, and the Minions are back once again for another outing and for Illumination's second film in 2024. Despicable Me 4 sees the return of Steve Carrell to the animated film series, as well as Kristin Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan, as Lucy Wilde, Margo, and Silas Ramsbottom, respectively.

Deadpool 3 - July 26

Perhaps the most anticipated Marvel film since Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool 3 sees Ryan Reynolds returning as the witty and smart-mouthed superhero, who is teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a film that sees Deadpool veterans returning to the fray, all on top of a massive slate of rumoured and major camoes expected to make appearances too.

Alien: Romulus - August 16

We've seen great and powerful adults face off against Xenomorphs before but in the upcoming Alien: Romulus, which is directed by Fede Alvarez, the task of surviving the universe's deadliest life form has fallen to a bunch of youngsters. With Isabela Merced leading the cast, this film is hoping to return the Alien series to its horror roots.

Kraven the Hunter - August 30

While Madame Web debuts earlier in the year, Sony has saved Kraven the Hunter for late-summer, with this installation into its Spiderverse revolving around Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Sergei Kravinoff as he strives to become the greatest hunter in the world. With Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose attached, this film will give us a darker superhero tale.

HQ

Beetlejuice 2 - September 6

Over 30 years after Tim Burton's iconic comedy film first made its debut, the famed director and Michael Keaton are teaming up once again to bring the beloved character back to the big screen. With Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Willem Dafoe, and more all attached, this sequel will be looking to kick off the season of horror flicks.

Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4

Joaquin Phoenix is returning to one of his most acclaimed roles yet when the Joker sequel makes its arrival in October. This crime-drama film is also regarded as a musical, making the addition of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn evermore fitting. With Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson also attached, and Todd Phillips back in the director's chair, this film will be looking to reach the heights of the original.

Paddington in Peru - November 8

There may not be a more wholesome film planned for 2024, as following two absolutely fabulous outings, everyone's favourite marmalade-loving, polite, well-dressed mammal is back, and this time taking a trip back to his home country to visit his family. Paddington in Peru will see Ben Whishaw lending his voice once again while the regulars from the Brown family make a comeback too.

There will no doubt be many more movies making their debut throughout the calendar year, but from what we already know for certain will debut, it's clear that 2024 is shaping up to be a very impressive one.