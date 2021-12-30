Screen Time - 2022

HQ

While 2021 has given us some absolute blockbusters, it was also quite a challenging and sparse year for the film industry, thanks to the pandemic. 2022 is looking to rectify the limited number of major flicks, by giving us a wealth of movies to look forward to, including plenty of superhero stories and countless other action adventures. With a lot on the line, in this substantial Screen Time, we're going to be checking out all of the biggest movies coming over the course of 2022.

But before we get started, a little bit of house-keeping. We've once again based our picks on a UK release calendar, so be sure to check your local cinema for accurate times and listings.

Likewise, as is the case with upcoming games, be sure to take all of the release dates with a grain of salt, as the effects of the pandemic will likely still see a few delays and changes as 2022 progresses.

Morbius - January 21

Right off the back of December 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home comes another superhero movie tied to the web-slinging kid from Queens. Morbius follows the talented Dr. Michael Morbius, played by Jared Leto, as he searches for a cure to a terminal illness, only to infect himself with a rare form of vampirism that gives him all kinds of supernatural and powerful abilities.

Jackass Forever - February 4

11 years after the madness that was Jackass 3, the wild and crazy crew, led by Johnny Knoxville, is back for one final outing of painful, hilarious, and outright stupid challenges and stunts. Jackass Forever will deliver more of the ridiculous and daft scenes that the film series is known for, and will see the brave cast getting injured in all-kinds of absurd ways on the quest for unmatched comedy.

Death on the Nile - February 11

Following the first outing of Kenneth Branagh's take on the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, in Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile sees the famed figure heading to Egypt to investigate the murder of a young heiress on a luxury steam boat. Featuring an impressive cast, including the likes of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright, this drama is set to be filled with mystery and intrigue.

Uncharted - February 11

It's hard to disagree with the statement that movies adapted from video games have generally been a little poor over the ages. But, Ruben Fleischer is looking to challenge that stigma with his live action version of Naughty Dog's Uncharted. With Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starring as a young Nathan Drake and his best friend Victor Sullivan, this film sees the pair trotting around the globe to solve an ancient mystery with deadly rivals in tow.

The Batman - March 4

We've seen plenty of adaptations of the Caped Crusader over the years, but for the most part, Gotham's protector has always been toned down. Director Matt Reeves has decided to turn that take on its head, with a gritty and darker version of DC's famous hero in The Batman, a film that sees Robert Pattinson don the cowl to deal with the ruthless and creative serial killer, The Riddler.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - April 8

Newt Scamander and Co. are back this April to continue the Fantastic Beasts saga that started back in 2016. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore picks up after the events of Crimes of Grindelwald and sees the cast, led by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, back for another adventure set in J.K. Rowling's magical universe.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - April 8

Even though it had its troubles before release, 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog ended up being a surprisingly great adaptation of Sega's iconic blue hedgehog. Following on from that success, the sequel is already coming up, and this time it will introduce us to Sonic's two closest allies, Tails the Fox and Knuckles the Echidna, with the former being voiced by long-time Tails voice actor Colleen O'Shaughnessey and the latter being voiced by Idris Elba.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - May 6

Since he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange has become involved with all kinds of powerful beings and world-ending events, which is why it's no surprise his second titled movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sees the spectral sorcerer having to deal with another foe with eyes for an extinction level event. Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange won't be alone in this endeavour however, as Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is also set to make an appearance.

Top Gun: Maverick - May 27

While Tom Cruise's high-flying jet pilot, Maverick, might have the need for speed, Paramount Pictures aren't rushing in releasing the sequel to the classic 1986 action movie Top Gun. Known as Top Gun: Maverick, this flick sees Cruise's elite aeronaut pushing the envelope as one of the Navy's oldest and best aviators, fighting against the new blood of pilots that threaten putting him into a well-deserved retirement.

Jurassic World: Dominion - June 10

The dinosaurs are on the loose, and in our world, we are no longer at the top of the food chain. The very balance of nature is in question. The third part to the rebooted Jurassic World series sees Chris Pratt's Owen Brady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing adapting to a world where the very prehistoric lizards they once worked to protect could mark the first stage of the downfall of our civilisation and the world we've come to know.

Lightyear - June 17

To infinity and beyond! We all know the toy behind that line, but what we've never been privy to is the man behind that toy. Lightyear is Pixar's way of telling the story of its most famous and beloved spaceman Buzz Lightyear. Set to be a cosmic adventure taking the character to the stars, this movie, with Chris Evans voicing Buzz, will look into how he acquired his iconic green, white and purple suit and why we all know him as a household name.

Thor: Love and Thunder - July 8

Coming up after the Doctor Strange sequel, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie sees Asgard's prince, Thor, return for an outing directed by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi. Thor: Love and Thunder sees the immortal god once again reunited with love interest Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, and teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to face off with Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

Black Adam - July 29

Zachary Levi's Shazam wrapped up the 2019 film by bringing in his new family to help him protect the Rock of Eternity. While we can look forward to that crew making a return in the coming future, July sees DC bringing another one of its anti-heroes to the big screen, with Dwayne Johnson giving his take on the vicious and incredibly powerful Black Adam. While we don't know the plot of this movie yet, we're promised quite a gritty film that seems to be setting Johnson's Adam on a crash course with the Shazams.

Mission Impossible 7 - September 30

Tom Cruise might not be as spry as he once was, but that is not stopping the action movie icon from headlining one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Mission Impossible 7, a movie we're expecting to get a proper title for soon, will see Cruise's Ethan Hunt once again offered a mission we assume he's going to accept, which will no doubt see him tasked with saving the world from a disaster of immeasurable nature.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - October 7

When the original Into the Spider-Verse released in 2018, it quickly became regarded as one of the best superhero movies we've had the luxury to see. Between the eye-catching animation style and the charismatic and diverse cast, there wasn't a whole lot not to love, which is why the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all the more exciting. With Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld back as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively to fight against inconceivable odds to protect the people of New York City, this film will take us to new dimensions, each with their own unique animation and art style.

Halloween Ends - October 14

Following years and years of nightmares, the long-running saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is coming to a close this year, with the horror flick Halloween Ends. Set to debut right in the middle of the spooky season, this thriller will assuredly serve up another batch of frights and fights as good and evil collide for one final twisted and grim bout.

The Flash - November 4

While we've come to expect a few Marvel films as the norm every year, DC has yet to really commit to such a demanding release schedule. Up until this point. The Flash will be the second DC Extended Universe movie of the year and will see Ezra Miller's speedster Barry Allen running through time and space on an adventure where he'll meet both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's take on the Caped Crusader, Batman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11

While there might still be a lot of questions about what this film will explore and who will be taking up the mantle of the role of the Black Panther following the untimely and tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue the saga of the vast and impressive African nation and the heroes who protect its lands from threats looking to use its wealth for all kinds of evil.

Creed III - November 25

After being pushed to his limit in a fight against the son of Ivan Drago, Viktor Drago, Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed is expected to be on for another gut-wrenchingly physical boxing match in the third instalment of the franchise that has been spun-off from Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky series.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - December 16

Coming shortly after The Flash, the final DC Extended Universe movie of the year sees Jason Momoa back as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in the sequel to the 2018 movie. With series director James Wan back and Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison, and Dolph Lundgren back in their respective roles, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom takes us below the waves for another underwater undertaking.

Avatar 2 - December 16

13 years after the original, record-breaking, monumental sci-fi epic, Avatar, hit the big screen, James Cameron is back as the director for the sequel that will kickstart a whole host of following flicks that will continue the saga of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully on the lush, vibrant and hostile world of Pandora.

Untitled Super Mario Bros. - December 21

To round out the year, the studio behind Despicable Me, Illumination, will be delivering its animated take on Nintendo's iconic mascot, Super Mario, in a movie that is set to see a bunch of Hollywood's A-listers voicing the respective cast. Chris Pratt will be voicing the titular Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and a bunch of other stars set to fill the roles of other beloved characters.

And there we have it. A year in summary. Once again, a quick reminder: there's a very real chance that some of these dates and releases move around over the course of the year, so be sure to check your local cinema for accurate listings when each flick gets close to release. Otherwise, be sure to watch Screen Time - January 2022, to see what the first month of the year has to offer in further detail.