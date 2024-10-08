Screen-matched Stormtrooper helmet and Max Rockantansky muzzle are going up for auction

HQ

There seems to be an auction offering up movie memorabilia almost every month these days. The next of which will be hosted by Propstore Auction, who will be hosting an "Entertainment Memorabilia" show where over 1,800 items are on offer.

The full collection contains some really niche and weird collectables, but some of the highlights include a screen-matched Sandtrooper helmet from the Jedi Mind Trick scene in Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope, Tom Hardy's Max Rockantansky muzzle from Mad Max: Fury Road, Michael Keaton's Batsuit, and Cary Elwes' Dread Pirate mask from The Princess Bride.

The full slate of featured products will be revealed on October 15 all ahead of the auction being hosted sometime in November.

