Scream's Neve Campbell to join hit Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw Netflix series, Black Doves

Last December, one of the hit shows to arrive on Netflix was the sleek espionage drama, Black Doves. It starred Kiera Knightley in the leading role as an undercover agent married to a leading British politician who was thrust into danger after her lover was assassinated in the streets of London. This then led Ben Whishaw to enter the equation as a skilled protector, with the story unraveling what happened and why the killings happened and also how these two leading stars share a connection from the past.

Black Doves ended up being one of the top shows on Netflix over the holidays in 2024 and this led the streamer to greenlighting a second round of episodes. We don't yet know when these will arrive, but it's time for production to kick off, and new cast members have been announced.

It's revealed that Black Doves will welcome Ambika Mod, Babou Ceesay, Sam Riley, Sylvia Hoeks, Goran Kostic, Samuel Barnett, and even Scream's Neve Campbell when it returns for its second slate of episodes.

As for what to expect from the second batch of episodes, Netflix Tudum shares a minor insight: "In Season 2, Helen (Knightley) is still betraying her nation's secrets to the covert organization she serves, the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become prime minister, she's walking a more treacherous line than ever."

Did you catch Black Doves last year?