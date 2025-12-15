Screamer story presented in narrative trailer

HQ

Milestone's racing games are often about authenticity and licenses, but that doesn't have to be the case. Instead, their upcoming Screamer offers a story-driven racing adventure with graphics inspired by late 80s and early 90s anime.

Here, car racing is mixed with Japanese role-playing in a story about an illegal street racing tournament between five rival teams (consisting of a leader and two members). They all have their own motives, which means you get to see the same events from multiple perspectives, and perhaps things are not always what you first thought.

A story trailer has now been released, showing more of this ahead of the release on March 26. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.