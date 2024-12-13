Screamer offers classic manga inspired racing adventures

We guess not everyone remembers Screamer, a racing game from 1995. However, during The Game Awards, a comeback was confirmed by Milestone, which promises "high-octane arcade action with revolutionary gameplay dynamics and a deep storyline enriched by interwoven character arcs".

The graphics this time are inspired by 80s and 90s anime and manga, and a real campaign is promised, described as follows:

"Combining plot themes of human will, revenge, love, and greed with classic science-fiction imagery, Screamer immerses players in the clash between personal desires and external forces that seek to control them. This journey unfolds through the eyes of a diverse cast of characters involved in a street racing tournament organized by a mysterious figure."

Screamer will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X during 2026 and the first trailer can be found below.