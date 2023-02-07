Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scream VI

Scream VI will the longest movie in the franchise

Clocking in at over two hours long.

HQ

It looks like we'll be in for quite a lot of jumpscares and spooks when Scream VI arrives in theatres next month, as a new report from Regal Cinema (confirmed by Paramount) has revealed that the movie will have the longest runtime out of any in the franchise.

Scream VI will clock in at two hours and three minutes long, which beats out the current longest Scream (Scream 2), which runs for two hours in duration.

As for the story that Scream VI will tell, the synopsis for the movie states that this film will leave Woodsboro behind in favour of a New York City setting, and will see a crew of new and returning faces attempting to start a new chapter in their lives, although as usual, Ghostface killers are never too far behind.

Check out the trailer for Scream VI below and catch the film in theatres on March 10.

HQ
Scream VI

