Scream VI trailer starts stabbing and slicing in New York

The teaser we got last month revealed that some of Scream's survivors have left Woodsboro behind to seek safety in New York. There's one problem, however, as Ghostface also knows how to travel and use a subway. That left those of us who forget to turn off our brain when watching movies like this asking how these kind of extravagant murders can happen in such a big place. Turns out, the answer is: they just can.

Paramount has given us the first real trailer for Scream VI and it shows that Ghostface doesn't care how public their appearances are. Also, who needs a knife when you have a shotgun?