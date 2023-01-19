Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scream VI

Scream VI trailer starts stabbing and slicing in New York

No one can hear you scream in Ne...oh, wait....

The teaser we got last month revealed that some of Scream's survivors have left Woodsboro behind to seek safety in New York. There's one problem, however, as Ghostface also knows how to travel and use a subway. That left those of us who forget to turn off our brain when watching movies like this asking how these kind of extravagant murders can happen in such a big place. Turns out, the answer is: they just can.

Paramount has given us the first real trailer for Scream VI and it shows that Ghostface doesn't care how public their appearances are. Also, who needs a knife when you have a shotgun?

Scream VI

