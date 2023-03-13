Scream VI has the franchise's best debut box office weekend

HQ

The return of the iconic horror character Ghostface seems to have drawn slasher fans back to the cinemas, as Scream VI has earned $44.5 million in its first weekend at the box office, setting a record as the franchise's best debut.

There are likely a few reasons for this, but, as Deadline points out, the star power of Jenna Ortega can't be denied here. This isn't her first appearance in the Scream franchise, but since the actress took on the role of Wednesday Addams, it seems she is in the public eye now more than ever.

This marks the end of a great weekend for Paramount, as not only has it enjoyed Scream VI's success, but it's also seen great reviews for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at SXSW, and Top Gun: Maverick won an Oscar last night.

Have you seen Scream VI?