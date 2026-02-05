Scream: From best to worst

HQ

When Scream made its debut in 1996, it marked a rebirth for the slasher genre, which had been dying for a long time. With its intertextuality and self-awareness, it became a huge success, and we all know what a huge success means to the suits in Hollywood: there's money to be made. Now that Scream 7 is about to premiere, I thought I'd take the opportunity to rank my favourites in the franchise, from worst to best. Spoiler alert!

6. Scream VI (2023)

Right from the start, I begin to suspect something fishy when Roman numerals suddenly start appearing in the title, whereas the predecessors (and the seventh instalment) use Arabic numerals. This inconsistency in numbering is by no means, even remotely, the film's biggest problem. Ghostface on the subway in New York City probably sounded like a fun idea when the story for this fifth sequel was pitched, but this has already been done in Friday the 13th Part VII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989), which we all know is one of the franchise's strangest and worst instalments. The film is boring throughout, with very few, if any, bright spots, and the final battle in the abandoned theatre is terrible. In my opinion, this film would have been much better if they had stayed in Woodsboro. Scream is simply at its best as a small-town horror film.

5. Scream 4 (2011)

After an 11-year hiatus, Scream makes a comeback with a third sequel, and it's clear early on that the filmmakers intend to make a grand return, which I don't think they succeeded in doing at all. The opening sequence is a film within the film (called Stab) within the film. This could be seen as something super smart and original, but from me, it mostly elicits a heavy sigh at this Inception reference. They continue to ride the wave of what's current throughout the film, and that means everything from found footage to reboots. A lot of it also revolves around social media, which I don't find the least bit fun in slasher films. But I'm old, narrow-minded, and conservative, so I'll just have to accept this, as one of Scream's strengths has always been that it's timely, and social media was very much a hot topic in 2011. New characters are introduced, the most prominent of which is perhaps Jill, who is Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) cousin, the franchise's final girl, which I find a bit boring and cowardly. It doesn't always have to be a relative who makes an entrance and takes centre stage; it can also be a character who has no family ties whatsoever.

4. Scream 3 (2000)

This second sequel is even more meta than the previous one, as the film is mostly set on the film set of Stab 3, and the location has also moved to Hollywood. I remember being disappointed with the film when it came out at the turn of the millennium, and nothing has really changed over the years. It should be said that the film came out at a relatively inopportune time, if that's the right word, given the Columbine massacre. The film studio ordered Wes Craven and his team to include more humour and less violence. No sooner said than done, which was certainly well received, but in this case, more humour and less violence was a negative thing. It becomes even more tedious when it's revealed that the film's killer is Sidney's half-brother and the mastermind behind the killers' plan in the original film. After this film, the series, as mentioned above, took an 11-year break before the next sequel, which, in hindsight, is weaker than this one.

3. Scream (2022)

A long break does not always mean a worse film, as above, but the 11 years (again) that passed between the fourth and fifth films (which, strangely enough, is simply called Scream, like the original film) meant a new beginning of sorts. The violence is back, and much feels new and fresh. In a positive way, I might add, for a traditionalist like me. When it comes to horror and slasher films, that is. I also think Wes Craven sat in his director's chair up in heaven, looked down and gave two thumbs up. New meta-concepts are introduced, namely requel, which is a combination of remake and sequel, where this means that a series is restarted, but with old characters who are not driving forces as before. It feels fresher than it has in a long time. Yet, the hallucinations/dream sequences with Billy Loomis, one of the killers from the first film, could have been omitted.

2. Scream 2 (1997)

A full-fledged sequel that grossed almost as much money as the original (making Scream 2 the second highest-grossing film in the franchise). Wes Craven takes us on a ride, delivering more of the same without repeating himself significantly. One cool scene is when Ghostface chases Gale and Dewey in the soundproof rooms, a brilliant visual metaphor that leans towards Hitchcock with its claustrophobic feel. Craven knew his stuff! Another thing he does is shock us by killing horror film connoisseur Randy, in broad daylight no less. He served as a kind of mouthpiece, or a form of narrator if you will, for us horror film nerds watching. Simply put, it's a really good sequel that delivers what you wanted in advance.

1. Scream (1996)

None of the above can, of course, compete with the original, which in my opinion is one of the absolute best films of the modern (horror film) era. I last saw it on Halloween and was once again struck by what a perfect horror film it really is. There is real tension throughout the film, stylish murders (which is a positive thing in this context), and a self-awareness that is truly incredible. The film really switches between paying homage to slasher films and poking fun at the genre. We see all kinds of references to horror films that make nerds like me absolutely ecstatic. It's also fascinating and refreshing to see a more human killer than, for example, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger. This is already evident in the opening scene when Ghostface is knocked down twice, first by a punch to the face and then by a kick straight to the crown jewels. I think I'll leave it at that, because it's not inconceivable that a more in-depth article about this film will appear in the not too distant future.

Do you agree with this ranking, or would you have done it differently?