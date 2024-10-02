Scream 7 set to bring the fear in February 2026

We've heard many different reports and rumblings about what the future holds for the Scream franchise as of late, and now we finally have something official to go on too. Actress Neve Campbell and director Kevin Williamson have taken to Instagram to affirm the premiere date for the seventh film in the Scream series, noting that it is targeting a debut at the start of 2026.

Known as Scream 7, the movie is looking to open on February 27, 2026. As this is still very early in the film's development, we don't have anything further to add in regards to plot or any additional returning stars, but what has been affirmed by Deadline is that Jenna Ortega will not be back due to scheduling clashes with Wednesday and neither will Melissa Barrera due to her pro-Palestinian comments.

As this date is now locked in, we'll likely start hearing more and more about the film, which is less than 18 months away from its arrival.