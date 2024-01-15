Scream 7: Neve Campbell would star under "the right circumstances," despite the film's troubles

HQ

With the production of Scream 7 currently being in question, Indiewire caught up with long-time series actress Neve Campbell to ask her thoughts on the current state of the franchise.

Campbell, who players Sidney in the long-running slasher franchise, told the outlet: "It's sad to me that they're struggling at the moment. I would imagine that the people at the top are spinning a little bit. Trying to make the right decision. I would imagine people want to do the right thing. I would hope. I love this franchise. I would hope it doesn't fall apart."

When asked whether she would make a return to her iconic role, Campbell said: "Given the right circumstances, yes. I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason I didn't do [Scream VI] at the time. I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don't believe I would've been treated that way had I been a man carrying a franchise for 25 years. And that still stands."

Scream 7 has been in a difficult spot since it was revealed that Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega would not be making a return. Director Christopher Landon also exited the project last month and claimed "It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare."

