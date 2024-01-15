Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Scream 7: Neve Campbell would star under "the right circumstances," despite the film's troubles

"It's sad to me that they're struggling at the moment."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With the production of Scream 7 currently being in question, Indiewire caught up with long-time series actress Neve Campbell to ask her thoughts on the current state of the franchise.

Campbell, who players Sidney in the long-running slasher franchise, told the outlet: "It's sad to me that they're struggling at the moment. I would imagine that the people at the top are spinning a little bit. Trying to make the right decision. I would imagine people want to do the right thing. I would hope. I love this franchise. I would hope it doesn't fall apart."

When asked whether she would make a return to her iconic role, Campbell said: "Given the right circumstances, yes. I made a statement several years ago, and it was the reason I didn't do [Scream VI] at the time. I just really felt the need to stand up and say that I don't believe I would've been treated that way had I been a man carrying a franchise for 25 years. And that still stands."

Scream 7 has been in a difficult spot since it was revealed that Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega would not be making a return. Director Christopher Landon also exited the project last month and claimed "It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare."

Scream 7: Neve Campbell would star under "the right circumstances," despite the film's troubles

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.



Loading next content