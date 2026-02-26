HQ

The first Scream film from 1996 quickly achieved cult status and changed something in the slasher genre. Horror film legend Wes Craven directed the first four films in the series, but he passed away in 2015, leaving behind a considerable legacy to take over. The series reboot in the form of the fifth instalment, aptly named Scream instead of Scream 5, was released in 2022. I love horror but have never been a big fan of either the film series or slasher films in general, as I've never found them particularly thrilling. Not enough suspense, not enough discomfort, and too much reliance on cheap jump scares. I saw the reboot, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, at the cinema where it didn't impress me overly. There was too much focus on humour, which often fell flat. Then Scream VI, which came out the following year, was directed by the same duo, and I liked it much more. The humour was better balanced, some of the twists were really promising, and it contained more suspense than before.

Now it's time for Ghostface to return in Scream 7, and this time Kevin Williamson is in the director's chair, a good choice, considering that Williamson co-wrote all the previous films. It all starts with a scene in Macher House, the iconic house where the climax of the first film takes place, and now transformed into a museum/experience centre where you can stay overnight for a Stab experience. Everyone knows how this introduction will end. Sidney Prescott has built a new life in a new town, where she is married to the town's sheriff and her relationship with her eldest daughter Tatum is strained.

"Fucking motherhood," as Sidney sums up the situation after a fight. Of course, it doesn't take long before Ghostface makes an entrance and the hunt is on, where we are treated to the same type of character gallery as usual, with talk of the "rules" from the Stab films and theories about who is - or who are - the killers. It's fast-paced, stylish and at times quite entertaining but very watered down, as there are no real surprises. Scream has long felt like the kind of film series that can be summed up as "seen one, seen them all," even though the sixth instalment tried to break new ground, which I found a bit refreshing, although opinions differ on how successful it was.

Tricky, this lad won't budge.

If you're a big fan of the series, there's certainly a lot to enjoy, but it's unlikely to do much to charm people who (like myself) aren't entirely sold on the concept. The murders are similar, with a few exceptions, and there's the same tired use of jump scares to build atmosphere and discomfort. Plus, it's still fascinating how the killers become somewhat invincible (not Michael Myers-invincible, but still) as soon as they put on their masks and cloaks.

In summary, it's once again quite hackneyed, and I find myself sighing a little resignedly in more than one place. There aren't enough surprises, nothing really stands out, too much is reused, and the acting can best be described as stiff. But it's still quite entertaining and there are some scenes that are delightful. So, a film full of tricky situations. Maybe, just maybe, it's time to let that Ghostface mask rest for a while?