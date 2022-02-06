Scream 6 has been greenlit

HQ

Despite being well past or way too early for the spooky season, depending on how you look at it, Scream (2022) launched in cinemas a few weeks ago, and was met with a pretty great fan and critical reception.

Even though the film only raked in just over $100 million at the box office (as Box Office Mojo reports), a relatively low number for movies in iconic series these days, the fact that the movie had a $30 million budget means it was quite successful for Spyglass Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, and now the pair have greenlit a sequel to it, according to Deadline.

While loosely dubbed Scream 6 at the moment, the movie will likely be called something else, especially since this year's film went under the namesake of Scream (2022). What we do know however, is that directors' Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the duo known as Radio Silence) will be helming the project and that principal photography will start this summer. There is no release date set yet, as production is still in its earliest stages.

If you didn't get a chance to see Scream (2022) in cinemas, catch the trailer for the movie below.