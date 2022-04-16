Scream 5 comes to Paramount+ next week

HQ

Scream has become a renowned horror movie series since it started back in 1996. The fifth movie is just called "Scream", and it's coming to Paramount+ on April 19th, which is next week!

Covid-19 pandemic has had an interesting side effect: movies are now coming much sooner to different streaming services than ever before. The latest Scream is just one example of this new trend.

In the story the little town of Woodsboro is once again in trouble, when 25 year old events start haunting again. New killer is on the loose, and teenagers are in danger. Familiar faces are of course Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley). New faces are Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

Previous movies in the series are Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000) and Scream 4 (2011).

You can watch the latest Paramount+ trailer right here at Gamereactor.