Scratch your Dead Space itch with these reprinted books and graphic novels

Following the release of the Dead Space Remake, many thought that we'd get remakes of the second game in the series and maybe even the third. However, that was seemingly shut down, as was a proposed fourth game from series veteran Glen Schofield. With the future of Dead Space very uncertain, you might be glad to hear that this year you will be able to scratch that Dead Space itch to a degree, by checking out several books and accompanying graphic novels that are going through a reprint.

GameSpot has reported on the planned reprint and confirmed that Dead Space Vol. 1, Dead Space Vol. 2: Salvage, and Dead Space Vol. 3: Liberation are set to become more widely available again this year, as will Dead Space: Martyr, Dead Space: Catalyst, and The Art of Dead Space.

As for when each book will return to shelves and also the price point it will be sitting at, you can see a summary of that below:



Dead Space Vol. 1 - March 11 - $18



Dead Space Vol. 2: Salvage - June 10 - $18



Dead Space Vol. 3: Liberation - October 14 - $18



Dead Space: Martyr - April 22 - $19



Dead Space: Catalyst - May 13 - $19



The Art of Dead Space - Now Available - $45



Will you be adding any of these Dead Space books to your library?