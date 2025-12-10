Scramble Knights Royale is a Zelda-inspired battle royale

The Legend of Zelda and battle royale. Those are two terms that you don't often expect to see in the same sentence nor heard in the same breath, but developer Funktronic Labs does believe that this is perhaps a bit of a shame and that there is opportunity to merge them.

As part of Day of the Devs, the studio that is based in Pasadena, California has revealed Scramble Knights Royale, a battle royale experience that is inspired by The Legend of Zelda and classic adventure games. How, you might ask? The gameplay is designed as such that 32 players are dropped into an arena that features islands made up of towns, dungeons, and quest givers, and to survive you must adventure and find new loot so that when you do run into an opposing player you are ready to take them on.

We're told in the announcement press release that the game looks to offer a great power fantasy feel where you progressively get stronger and more deadly, all while matching this up with intense combat that peaks during PvP action.

Beyond the battle royale action, Scramble Knights Royale has a Homestead that you can decorate however you like when away from action, plus customisable characters that can wear cosmetics earned through play in the different seasons. Looking at game modes, at launch solo action will be supported, but the developer does promise a duo queue down the line, which will no doubt be of interest to local players as it does support online split-screen.

For more on Scramble Knights Royale, which will be coming to PC via Steam and Xbox in 2026, check out the announcement trailer below.