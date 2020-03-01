ScourgeBringer - Early Access Impressions

You watching Advertisements

Delve into the ever-changing dungeons of a post-apocalyptic world filled with killer machines.

Taking on the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon is no easy task, especially when it is filled with an unknown number of ancient machines out to kill you. To make it all the more challenging, you are going at it alone, with only the skills you possess to aid you.

The two minds at work within Flying Oak Games are working with the help of an OpenDev system to make this their biggest and best roguelike to date. Whilst the game is still in early access the team plan on constantly updating it to give us the best experience possible, keeping the experience fresh and fixing any issues that are found along the way. However, we must state that during our 10-12 hours of play so far we are yet to encounter any issues of note.

Your first time in the dungeons plays out slightly different from every other run as you are taught the basic skills and controls that will accompany you throughout your journey. You play as Kyhra, an ashen haired killer who is out to explore the depths and carve her way through all that stands before her. Of course, being a roguelike the game expects you to die over and over again, and with each death you are taken to the Chiming Tree, a literal skill tree where you can unlock new abilities and general buffs for Kyhra that will help you along the way.

Fighting through the various rooms will see you start to amass a blood pool; this is essentially your in-game currency but it is also what you will lose upon death. During each run, there will be opportunities to spend the blood on items that will further boost Kyhra's abilities and power her up even more. Some of the best boosts will be too expensive when you first encounter the merchant so we recommend clearing the entire floor before choosing an item to purchase.

As for combat, this is where the game really sets itself apart from others in this genre. The incredibly fast-paced combat style makes for some hectic on-screen visuals with a blur of colour as you bounce across the screen slashing your way through all the machines within the room. The two main attacks allow you to carve through the enemies with ease; a faster attack allows for a flurry of blows with slightly less damage, whereas the heavier attack takes longer to perform but does more damage. It also has a chance to stun the opposition and can also be used to reflect projectiles, an action that can be crucial to beating certain oppositions.

Kyhra also has a dash ability that allows you to bounce around the room more freely and reach opponents that would normally be out of range. Be warned, however, this dash does not make you invulnerable as it does in similar games. If you get hit mid dash you will still take damage as normal, and this is one feature that is difficult to get to grips with. Of course, this is a feature that the team at Flying Oak Games chose for the game, presumably as a way of making it stand out more, and it sure does add to the difficulty. However, it is that difficulty that really makes this game shine above some of the rest.

For a game that is still in early access, ScourgeBringer plays incredibly well. As stated earlier, we have not encountered any issues during our time with it so far. Each level is well constructed, enemies are carefully balanced, and whilst remaining a challenge the bosses are all beatable no matter your experience with this genre. Some bosses will be more challenging than others, requiring you to make multiple attempts, but that is part of the fun with these sorts of games; learning the moves, choosing the right buffs throughout the run, and playing with an extra level of finesse to ensure you can overcome each challenge.

We're looking forward to playing more of this one and seeing what else the devs bring to the table throughout its development. If you're a fan of the genre or are just looking for something new to play in your downtime we would definitely recommend you give this a try, you won't be disappointed.